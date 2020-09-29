I don’t think any of us expected the impacts of COVID-19 to be this severe. Once businesses and gyms were forced to close and the situation began to take a turn for the worse, people were in search of an activity to replace their normal daily activities. They have turned to parks for exercise, fresh air, stress relief and as a way to be with others.
Roy Cooper was quick to announce the 30-day stay-at-home order that said people should not leave their homes unless they are leaving to “visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member.” This order is how North Carolina became familiar with being “socially distanced” and remaining at least 6 feet apart.
Routines and schedules were completely thrown off, so we all had to figure out how to find substitutions for our usual activities. Exercise is such an important part of our lives. Our mental and physical health depends on it. So how do we get up and moving during a time when we can’t even be near anyone else?
Since the pandemic started, public parks are seeing some of the highest numbers of visitors they have ever had. Experts say “sunlight, fresh air, exercise, and access to green spaces all have a positive affect on our physical health and emotional well-being.” We have been using parks as a method of coping with these unprecedented times.
Just two days before the stay-at-home order was announced, I was sitting at a picnic table at Crowder County Park, maskless, with three of my friends who I hadn’t seen in months because we all go to college in different states. Little did I know that, just days later, we wouldn’t be allowed to see each other again until many months after.
My sister and I used the time we had over the summer to do a self-guided tour of all the parks in our local area. We went to Crowder, Bass Lake, Harold D. Ritter, Fred. G Bond and many other parks. Not only did these visits serve as a great way to exercise, but we were also able to socialize and find peace in these trying times. Everyone was there for the same reason, so we even got to talk to other people (6 feet apart and with masks of course) that we usually wouldn’t have even noticed.
The other day, I walked to Pullen Park with my boyfriend, and I accidentally took a wrong turn. We ended up just outside of Pullen Park on the top of a steep hill by the train tracks. I looked down and said, “It is not even that big of a hill… let's just slide down on our butts.” Long story short, I got stuck on an extremely steep hill with a cluster of thorns at the bottom, completely stopping me in my tracks. It was quite the journey to get back up, but I didn’t realize how much I missed being in dumb situations like that.
I believe that even in the darkest of times, there is always some kind of light that can be found. I will treasure the memories I have made with my loved ones this year. I have learned that nature is a place where I can find peace and tranquility within myself, and I will definitely be continuing to use it as a coping mechanism in the future.