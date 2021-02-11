Anyone else feel like their days are all the same right now? Mine go like this: I wake up, force myself out of bed and make the long, treacherous commute to school. Once I finally make it to my desk — that sits about five feet from my bed — I begin my day of online learning.
At first, virtual school seemed like the dream. Early morning classes could now be done from the comfort of my own bed, deadlines were extended to accommodate “unprecedented times” (take a drink every time we heard that phrase in 2020) and I had so much more free time. Not to mention, I didn’t have to brave the Coliseum Parking Deck anymore, which made me fear for my car’s life every time I entered it. I know that a global pandemic is never anything to celebrate, but I was honestly grateful for this brief pause in my once chaotic daily routine as a student.
Well, I thought it would be brief.
Now, almost a year later, I’m still doing online learning, and it has admittedly taken a huge toll on my mental and physical health, my social life and my GPA. Deadlines are no longer extended despite the craziness going on outside, and I feel myself struggling to keep up. But I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. Many students cannot keep up with online school; undergraduate enrollment decreased almost 4% this past fall, according to NPR.
While I’m struggling, I know I have it better than many of my peers. I live in a townhouse with one roommate and have my own room with a desk to complete my work. I have a working laptop and the financial security to stay afloat, even after losing my part-time job during the pandemic. I often think about my peers who live in cramped spaces where it’s hard to focus, no longer have access to childcare, or those who had to pick up another job to help support their family during this time. Not to mention those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19.
While some professors have been understanding and adjusted courses to help those struggling, it feels like the majority of classes have just kept on pushing. Yes, there are more pass/fail options for classes, but it sometimes feels as if we are expected to push through the struggle if it means getting our work done.
This pandemic has taken a real toll on the mental health of young Americans. A survey from November, done by The COVID States Project, found that nearly half of the population between the ages of 18-24 show symptoms of at least moderate depression.
This is not to gain pity for students. I know that even in tough times, life goes on, and we have to adjust. But sometimes I look around at what we’ve accepted as the “new normal” and want to scream — does anyone else feel crazy?
The bottom line is that students are struggling and we need to feel like we’re heard. We need professors to accept feedback and collaborate with us on ways to improve online learning so that we don’t have to sacrifice our mental health. We shouldn’t have to get through this alone.
Kate Delahanty is a fourth-year studying communication.