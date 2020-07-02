The Black Lives Matter demonstrations in America are in service of local and national goals, like tearing down statues of racist forefathers and a large scale restructuring of our law enforcement systems. The ultimate demand is to end the systemic violence against Black lives. The enormity of the movement can be measured by the international solidarity displayed. Demonstrations have ranged from London to Japan. They have made an intercultural statement. In a lot of these places, protesters have voiced their anger against systemic racism in their own countries amidst a worldwide pandemic. #BlackLivesMatter has finally gained international momentum after being founded in 2013.
#SikhLivesMatter was similarly founded in 2015, seeking justice for a worldwide minority. Sikhs have been the target of hate crimes worldwide for decades.
Sikhism is a religious tradition originating in Punjab, India. Moreover, it is a monotheistic faith that believes in total equality and service to others. Even during the unprecedented times of a global health crisis, Sikhs have managed to feed thousands of people in the U.S.
During the peak of the George Floyd protest, gurdwaras, Sikh places of worship, like the Sikh Center of New York, mobilized their large-scale cooking resources to meet the skyrocketing need for food aid. 30 cooks have made and served more than 145,000 free meals in just 10 weeks to BLM protesters. They have also joined the fight at the frontlines: The Sikh community gathered at Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
Many Sikhs empathize particularly with this movement because of their long history with systemic racism and violent persecution. The region of Punjab, a Sikh-controlled region before British colonization, was partitioned in 1947 by the British, with the newly formed independent countries of Pakistan and India gaining half each.
Sikh attempts at civil rights demonstrations, like the modern Black Lives Matter movement, were also met with state violence. Following the 1947 partition, the Sikh community experienced continuous efforts of oppression by the Indian government.
Operation Blue Star is the codename for an Indian government mission meant to remove Sikh activists from the Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar, Punjab. The main target was Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who fought the Indian government for years to secure basic human rights for the Sikh community.
Without warning, the Indian army attacked the Darbar Sahib, and over 40 other gurdwaras were attacked across India. This attack was premeditated and planned as early as 1982, when the army began rehearsals of the assault on a replica Darbar Sahib near Chakrata Cantonment in the Doon Valley. During this attack, nearly 8,000 perished across the country, the youngest being a 2-month-old infant. Moreover, the attack on the Darbar Sahib, which is the holiest Sikh gurdwara, resulted in the destruction of centuries worth of priceless history within the gurdwara complex.
The mastermind behind Operation Blue Star was Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who feared the growing popularity of Bhindranwale. To this day, Sikhs all over the world recognize her aggression as a genocide against their people.
First-hand survivor accounts can be found here. The news traveled overseas and an estimate of up to 30,000 Sikhstook to the streets of Vancouver in protest. It garnered international attention within the silo of the community. Intercultural alliances are important during a humanitarian crisis dealing with state-sponsored violence.
Operation Blue Star was not the only attempt at suppressing Sikh activism in Punjab. Operation Woodrose consisted of fake police encounters which led to the disappearances and even murders of Sikh youth, now known as the “missing generation” within the Sikh community. Operation Shudee Karan aimed to eradicate Sikh resistance in Punjab. Attacks carried out by the state police and the Indian military involved the rape of countless Sikh women, with their deranged goal being to change the genetic makeup of the Sikh community. To this day, there are many survivors who continue to live with the trauma from this time.
It’s been decades since the events of 1984, and justice has not been delivered. Instead, this type of systemic oppression against Sikhs has only become more covert and elusive. The transgenerational trauma has become something Sikhs are now raised with, and the memories of genocide still echo in many Sikh households.
This year, during the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Facebook and Instagram blocked #Sikh for almost three months. On Nextdoor, moderators are deleting comments stating “Black Lives Matter” and stifling discussion about the nation’s protests.
We are at a university to learn and experience the expanse of the world we live in. Learning to recognize and respect cultures is key. People may have immigrated with dreams or sought refuge in a foreign land. Our collective stories are written by our beliefs and attitudes towards one another.
On June 23, 2020, in the thick of the Black Lives Matter revolution, Sikh-owned Indian Palace in Santa Fe, New Mexico was vandalized, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage and leaving violent racist graffiti throughout. Business owner Bajit Singh encountered messages such as "go home" and far worse spray-painted on walls, doors and counters. This incident was notoriously underreported, almost exclusively covered by their local news media outlet, the Santa Fe Reporter.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have witnessed the abduction of Sikhs, especially their women, to facilitate conversion into other religions. Not all atrocities are filmed or even reported. Minorities across the globe have been systematically oppressed.
NC State is home to a student organization titled Nirvair, which literally translates to ‘without hate.’ Nirvair is NC State’s Sikh organization, giving voice to a minority on campus that has fought for all causes with courage and tenacity, finally demanding justice for itself. It is a powerful outlet with a mission to promote inclusivity and Seva (selfless service) by engaging in community service. Organizations like this are a small step towards making space for all cultures at a university level, educating the student body on Sikh festivals, beliefs and traditions.
The habits we learned from quarantine—keeping informed, staying educated and supporting minorities—apply to various scenarios of injustice. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” could be our mantra to a better human race when we come out of this. The future is lined with uncertainty, but for it to hold hope, there needs to be more power with the people and less with bureaucratic systems.
“i have a very complicated relationship
with the country i was born in
our men were slaughtered in those streets
our women raped
thousands were murdered
and disappeared by police
the indian state tries to hide what they did
but no amount of yoga or bollywood could
make me forget the sikh genocide they orchestrated
i will never be quiet about the way
my people died
so i could be free
i live
because they resisted for me“
never forget 1984- Rupi Kaur