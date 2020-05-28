This is not the spring I had envisioned; thanks, COVID-19. I pictured the final semester of undergrad finishing up lectures with my favorite professors in-person, enjoying my final Pan-African week and hanging out with my friends before going our separate ways after graduation. This is not a reality that is uniquely my own, but is also a part of everyone’s experience right now. One of the main things I miss about being on campus, and in Raleigh, is having the chance to be civically engaged leading up to the 2020 election. Fortunately, I have been able to do this from home, in-between classwork, and in a way that is effective.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, there are over 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Of these over 15,000 confirmed cases, over 1,000 of these have been reported in Raleigh and have caused campuses throughout the state to close. Currently in our state, Governor Cooper has taken numerous precautions to continue to maintain social distancing while also trying to keep the economy somewhat afloat. This can be seen in the announcement of the three phase re-opening of the economy announced in early May. This would allow for the state to reopen in three different phases as long as there is no increased threat for COVID-19. This is something quite different from suggestions by certain political actors in other states and the federal level.The response, and attempted re-opening of states, from conservatives leaders and states are gambling with the lives of people who look to them for leadership and protection. Because of this, I have continued to work, even while social distancing, to make sure that this sort of treatment does not continue into the future.
My life as a student has been upended by NC State closing campus and causing me to come back home. While following social distancing guidelines, I have still been volunteering and organizing from home leading up to the election. For me, this includes phone banking, letter writing, sharing informed publications, and volunteering with Swing Left. Swing Left is an organization committed to a Super State Strategy that tackles gerrymandering and helps to win down ballot races in the state legislature and democratic races. I began working with Swing Left because I wanted to keep helping to elect people who will advocate for college students like me.
When it comes to making sure people have the rights they are entitled to, having affordable healthcare so that most people have it when it’s needed, and saving our democracy; winning is everything. It is the actions and steps we take right now that will make the difference come November. So, while these times may seem dim, there is strong hope for the future, and it starts with you getting involved. Some of the things we, as students, can do while social distancing is writing letters to voters and joining letter writing parties. The purpose of these parties is to reach out to voters by explaining to them what’s at stake for us, as students, and them and the importance of getting out to vote in November. To get involved, consider getting together a group of friends and try out some methods of virtual organizing with Swing Left. This is our time to get involved; if not for ourselves, then for those who depend on us to do so.