To the Editor,
Today’s society is defined by “cancel culture.” This is when people stop supporting (cancel) public figures, companies or regular individuals after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. The occurrence of cancel culture is very common on social media nowadays, usually in the form of group shaming.
I understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinion — freedom of speech, right? While I fully believe that everyone should be able to express themselves and how they feel, I think we as human beings need to think more about what we say to people. And I’m not just talking about in person. I’m mostly referring to what is said online. Rude and shaming comments truly affect people, more than I think most people realize.
I understand the need to say something when someone has done something wrong or has offended you. I agree that you shouldn’t just sit back and let it happen. However, I think the manner in which you express your feelings and concerns should be presented in a way that doesn’t come across as pure hate. What starts as hateful comments easily leads to death threats (much more often than you’d think). We as a society have to understand that everyone makes mistakes. We all mess up sometimes.
I understand that you just want to express how you feel. It’s easy to hide behind a screen and post cruel comments to someone who has done something you don’t support. But the cancel culture and online shaming is on another level at this point, and it needs to stop. From one human being to another, please, PLEASE think about the way you express your feelings online. The key to ending the constant online attacking is to show respect, compassion, empathy and forgiveness to everyone. I beg you to do your part to end this public-shaming pandemic.
Piper Borras is a fourth-year in exploratory studies.