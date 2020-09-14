On Sept. 16, NC State will be having its Day of Giving. It is a 24-hour event where generous donors contribute to NC State and its various programs. The second Day of Giving was originally planned for March 25, 2020, but was postponed until further notice due to the growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forward to Sept. 3, when NC State announced the new date for the Day of Giving, the theme of which has been named “Stronger as a Pack.”
I am very conflicted over whether having the Day of Giving in the midst of a pandemic is a good idea. Since the original date of the Day of Giving, the pandemic has only gotten worse, with its impact being felt both on and off campus. I have essentially been hiding in my apartment for a month, and I lost my on-campus job just days before the Day of Giving was announced. I and many other students are scrambling to keep up with their schoolwork and daily responsibilities. Many are asking: Is this really an appropriate time to be asking people to donate?
Many students are frustrated because the money will go towards resources they cannot even use. Now that many students have been sent home, some feel that it will not be possible for them to reap the benefits. Whether the students see the benefits of the donations or not, some wonder if it is even worth it. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 8.4%, as of August 2020. For the last 20 weeks, over 1 million people have filed for unemployment per week. People are facing financial struggles they were not prepared for at all.
On Sept. 9, students received an email from NC State in an attempt to reassure students and explain their intentions. The email states, “we are not asking you to make a gift to participate in this event” and that donations will be used to provide funding for “urgent needs, scholarships and initiatives that promote equity and diversity.”
Instead, the University is asking for social media engagement by students on Twitter. All they have to do is use the hashtag #GivingPack to express what they love about NC State, including the college, program or fund of their own choosing. This will make it so that the organization mentioned will receive $10 for every tweet, up to five tweets per account.
I think #GivingPack is a great way for students to get involved. In the past, I feel like students have not been made aware of where our money is going or what donations would be going towards. This gives students more control to direct money towards organizations they care about. That way, we can see that our actions made a difference and we do reap the benefits of the Day of Giving.
While I think this is a creative idea, I still think the Day of Giving just mainly seems like a reach for money during a time of vulnerability, despite the University’s efforts to make participation more feasible. Without understanding the intentions of the University, I and many others may not be convinced that this event is for a good cause. NC State has failed to be transparent with students at the University. So, after looking at both sides of this issue, is it acceptable to be asking people to donate to our school right now? While NC State seems to think so, students are not so fond of the idea. The University should be listening to their students and trying to think a little more about what impression this will give off about our school.