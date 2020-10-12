As a student pursuing a double major in communication in media and Spanish, I think there is a tremendous amount of value in double majoring while in college. First of all, choosing a major and future career path is often a very difficult task for students, either because they are unsure of what they want to do or simply have too many interests. By choosing to double major, you will have many more job options to choose from after graduation, which can certainly relieve some of your stress about the future.
For example, with my degree in communication I can work in journalism — whether that be at a news company, radio, film, etc. — or publishing, marketing, education, the list could go on. While I see myself enjoying a number of these professions, I am also interested in many others and have the common fear of not liking my future job. So, with a double major in Spanish, a few careers I can work in are, again, education and journalism, but also international relations, translating/interpreting and tourism.
The many career options that can come with my double major serve as a preview for what a double major could do for any student. There are so many majors to choose from that can cultivate a multitude of careers, and I think students should not have to limit themselves to one. There are no rules for what major combination you must choose for a double major, but there are popular combinations, such as accounting and finance, business and art and computer science and marketing. However, it is conducive to choose something practical and something you are passionate about. Although, you can be lucky enough to be equally passionate about both.
Many argue that double majoring in a STEM-concentrated major and a creative liberal arts major make for the perfect pairing. This is because it is said to guarantee a secure job in a STEM career while also setting you apart as a more imaginative candidate on your resume.
A primary goal for most college students throughout school is to build up their resume as much as possible. According to Indeed, a popular job search website, including a double major in your resume can be an “effective element” to have when looking for potential jobs. This is because a double major will surely add value to one’s resume as it will show employers they are dedicated to learning and have expertise in two subjects.
Another benefit of double majoring is that it can result in higher pay, especially if a student double majors with a foreign language. Students can put their fluency in the language in their resume, and many employers increase pay wages for them.
Minoring in a subject is also a great option, as it shows a student’s interest in another subject aside from their major. A minor can also be the better option for students who are busy with jobs or other obligations while in school, as double majors are likely to take more of one’s time. Additionally, studying a second subject can allow you to explore another interest that you would perhaps otherwise not put time into. For example, if you are an engineering major, you could minor in statistics, design or a language, allowing yourself to learn new skills that could help you in your future career and life in ways you never imagined.
Also, the reality is that many students are usually only a few more credits away from earning a double major or minor by the time they graduate, so it would be a waste to not pursue another subject they are interested in and would highly benefit from in the future.
If you are interested in pursuing a double major, you should meet with your advisor to discuss this and then complete the Change of Degree Application (CODA) in order to add on a second major to your degree. You can do so after you have completed 12 graded credit hours, so really after your first semester of undergrad — the sooner, the better.