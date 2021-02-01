On Dec. 9, 2010, NC State Dining announced that it would expand its range of vegan and vegetarian options for students with plant-based diets or interest in eating healthier meals. That was over a decade ago, and there is still little to show for it. As it stands, provisions come in the form of a rotation of vegetable entrées and salad bars in the dining halls, which can feel quite monotonous and nutritionally subpar. Other schools have established entirely plant-based dining facilities, which is not only more inclusive of vegan and vegetarian students but is also more environmentally sustainable in the long run.
We’ve been shown that NC State concerns itself with implementing sustainability initiatives wherever and whenever possible. NC State Dining’s current initiatives include several waste-reduction strategies and maximization of locally-sourced ingredients to support North Carolina agriculture. Incorporating more plant-based food stations and facilities throughout campus would only bring us closer to our sustainability goals as it is a much more efficient use of natural resources.
Animal agriculture for meat-based diets is found to be an extremely inefficient use of water and land, according to an infographic by Culinary Schools, which reported that 50% of all water in the United States is used on farm animals alone. What’s more, 30% of all land on earth is dedicated to raising animals for food, much of which is the result of deforestation and crops grown exclusively for the purpose of feeding livestock. Alternatively, plant foods produced for human consumption use only a fraction of these resources, making a shift away from animal products better for conservation efforts. This is not to mention that it would promote the well-being of farm animals and allow the reallocation of crops grown to feed hungry communities.
This is why many activist groups like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have started to advocate for more vegan and vegetarian-friendly campuses, producing a report card for colleges based on how well they include vegan options at all levels of campus dining. This criteria includes labeling vegan entrées, participating in “Meatless Mondays” and offering all-vegan stations, among several others. While their data on NC State is quite limited, it indicates that our school’s offerings have much to improve upon as it received an “F” grade for 67% student satisfaction.
Other campuses are showing that plant-based dining can mean more than serving pasta and roasted cauliflower at lunch, something our dining halls have deemed sufficient. An article from VegNews names a number of schools with the most robust vegan and vegetarian offerings, including University of North Texas, which received an “A+” grade on Peta’s Vegan Report Card by establishing a 100% vegan dining hall in 2011. Shortly after, it became the most visited dining hall on campus and boosted meal plan sales by 35%. Another example of this is University of California, San Diego, which opened a vegan restaurant in 2012 called Roots as a response to student demand.
Many other schools are beginning to answer the call for plant-based dining facilities due to a rising interest in health foods among the student body. The newest generation of students is more interested in plant foods than ever before, and it’s shown by the overwhelmingly positive response to college campuses that provide the option. If NC State were to open an all-vegan dining facility on campus, it would certainly better accommodate this demand and make our dining experience all the more inclusive.