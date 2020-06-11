It has become clear that the upcoming 2020 fall semester is expected to be like no other with the uncertainty of the pandemic, and changes to campus living, public events and classes that have been announced. Most students planned and enrolled in their classes months ago with the intent of taking them in person. As we all saw this past spring semester, online classes create quite a different college experience.
NC State recently said that “classroom capacities are being reduced to allow appropriate physical distancing, and larger classes will be moved online or adjusted to use hybrid delivery methods.” This modification is going to affect an abundance of student’s schedules.
Thousands of students, especially incoming freshmen, are likely signed up for classes with more than 100 people, qualifying for the move to online learning. These lecture-based classes are an important part of college, but with the current status of the world’s health crisis, this could definitely help keep students safe. While North Carolina is heading toward phase 3 of reopening, precautions like social distancing and wearing face masks are still highly recommended by the CDC.
Additionally, the CDC states “the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.” This means that the decision to move larger classes online or at least to a hybrid format is certainly going to help protect students.
By examining the history of past diseases, including the 1918 influenza pandemic and the more recent 2009 H1N1 influenza virus, CNN Health found that both experienced second waves that took even more lives. Along with many experts, CNN Health believes a second wave of coronavirus cases is highly probable in the fall and winter. Prevention efforts are going to be the key to as safe of a semester as possible.
The move to fully online classes did protect students tremendously and helped lessen the impact of the virus on students during the first wave. This fall, social distancing in larger courses is obviously going to be much easier with online and hybrid courses.
Some colleges across the country are not reopening at all, while some are waiting to make their decision. After the unexpected move to online classes this past spring, we know anything could happen. As NC State updates students on fall plans, they have reassured us that they will be prepared for almost anything, including another abrupt move to all online classes if needed.
As much as I would like to have a normal semester, I do feel like online and hybrid classes will make me and many students more comfortable amidst this pandemic. Honestly, I am just excited to be getting back to campus at all.