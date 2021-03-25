Enrollment for classes this fall is approaching, and with the recent update about the fall semester returning to normal operations, there are a lot of changes coming our way. This can be an exciting and anxious time for many students, as we have not had a normal semester since the COVID-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down.
When I went to plan out my fall classes and saw that they were all going to be in person, it was an odd feeling. We have been in online classes for so long that I assumed at least most of my classes would still be online.
Personally, my initial reaction was that I was concerned about the idea of having all in-person classes again, especially since I have finally gotten used to online school. Like many, I tried taking some in-person classes in the fall semester of 2020, and to be honest, I was relieved when they transitioned classes to be all online. I was not happy about having to do online classes again, but I was happy I did not have to deal with the fear and awkwardness of going to in-person classes during a pandemic.
Most conversations I have had with friends who have taken in-person classes during the pandemic, even if it was for a short time, agree it was quite an awkward experience. It can be difficult to know if you should talk to a new person next to you or even go up to your professor when there is a pandemic going on.
Plus, in that same semester, students were already having to miss class due to testing positive for the virus or being in contact with someone who tested positive. At least for me, this definitely left me feeling nervous about going back to in-person classes.
Having said all of this, I am excited about being back to a non-condensed semester and in-person classes this coming fall because I am hopeful that we are moving into the right direction with vaccination and testing plans for a safe semester. I think it's going to be great to be able to be on campus more and have things somewhat back to normal. However, it can be difficult to keep this positive mindset right now.
It is important to realize that if we try to look on the bright side during this crazy time and be grateful for the opportunity to be back in in-person classes, we can enjoy it. Especially if you have taken any in-person classes during the pandemic thus far and did not care for it, we must remember that we have made progress and are going to be safer this time around.
By the time the fall semester arrives, a lot could change for the better in terms of where we stand in the pandemic. Now, with many people and students already vaccinated or planning on it, we will be able to enjoy the semester more with peace of mind. So I encourage others to try to walk into in-person classes in the fall with gratefulness.