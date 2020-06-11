If there’s a common criticism from conservative circles against the Democratic Party, it is that Democrats lack action. It is a jabbing point for Republicans that Democrats are snowflakes, uncannily uncomfortable with narratives that differ from their party politics. Having lived in a small, conservative town throughout most of my life, it’s a nauseating argument I’m all too familiar with. If it wasn’t obvious from my previous columns, my personal politics heavily contrast conservative circles, but I would be sowing hypocrisy if I didn’t hold progressive parties accountable for their mistakes.
Over the past few days, the fight towards racial justice has soared to the corners of the world, and we are finally having long-overdue conversations about bringing accountability to the racist police system in the United States. For too long have we been served the same insipid dish without any flavor of reform, and it’s about time we start asking for something with a little more substance. So I’m framing this column to our Democratic representatives and my fellow students: Start putting some concrete action behind your words.
For many, including our Democratic leaders and students alike, the go-to response when facing calls of reform is performative activism. There are many arguments for and against performative activism, like the recent Blackout Tuesday. But one criticism outshines any other: Performances like this are hollow. Activism should not be commodified into palpable little trends and statements, especially when discussing topics such as racism. You cannot, no, should not water down the argument into vague little sentiments, and more often than not, the Democratic Party is a culprit of this futility.
On May 29, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg tweeted out what was essentially a terribly-worded, solidarity statement for the Black community.
“Black lives depend on whether America can be what we want to believe it is,” he wrote. “What it could be. Systemic racism is so woven into the fabric of this country, facing it will take action, honesty, listening, and deep, deep change. And for many of us, humility.”
Milquetoast platitudes go beyond flaccid action and aesthetics, often permeating the language of politicians itself. Like performative activism, these platitudes do nothing to advance movements and nothing to challenge worldviews. Black lives should not depend on the whims of America; they should’ve been freed of worrying about the whims of systemic racism a long time ago. Nothing was served by this tweet; no sweeping policies and no backboned statements were offered. Not even the simple statement of “Black Lives Matter” was made due to it becoming politically charged over the years.
Likewise, on June 8, we had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and various other Democratic congressmen donning kente cloths as a sign of solidarity, and they were rightfully met with criticism. The elephant in the room is that Nancy Pelosi making appropriative fashion statements will serve us neither justice nor solidarity. The tepid reform policies crafted by the same Democratic leaders—reforms already criticized ad nauseam by activists—do not account for other systemic issues in police departments such as their increased militarization.
Reforms are merely a bandaid to the decaying corpse of our racist police system. Our representatives need to do more, and many activists have already discussed alternative solutions available. John Oliver himself discussed the misconceptions associated with defunding the police. It is not completely removing law enforcement and moving into total anarchy, and it’s certainly not an absurd ploy into dethroning God.
While seeing politicians worldwide participate with protesters is a nice change of pace from apathy, seeing them march for equity and justice rings hollow when they are prime catalysts for systemic change. There’s a reason why Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed out of a protest—there was no eagerness found in adopting at least a minimal defund policy to at least demilitarize the Minneapolis police.
Raleigh itself is not immune to performativity. On June 4, Raleigh City Council held a special meeting for Raleigh citizens to discuss the Raleigh Police Department and their recent, militarized tactics against protesters. The Raleigh Police Department has already implemented five of the eight policies pioneered by the 8 Can’t Wait movement, and revisiting violated policies is not going to do us any good. Marginalized communities need better funding, not just a rulebook review. That should’ve been obvious after the harsh truths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our own campus is not immune either. Just last year we had student body president and vice president candidates run on the mere slogan of “students, not politics.” The slogan itself is perhaps the most clear definition of a platitude—meant to seem inspired, yet ultimately aimed to terminate critical thinking and problem solving.
Politics, whether we like it or not, are sewn into the fabric of our existence. Many students on campus cannot escape the politics associated with their race, gender, sexuality or nationality. Marginalized students specifically cannot escape the exclusionary politics from homophobic, racist or sexist peers, and it is irresponsible to be blind to these issues and expect results. Removing politics from a student body is an exercise in futility.
Politics are not something to be feared—they are meant to be explored, constantly being shifted and reevaluated. I haven’t always been an exemplary role model for this either. I used to be scared of politics, of being alienated due to personal opinion, identity or observation. It’s a learning process for sure, but an important one nonetheless.
Arts & Entertainment Editor Austin Dunlow submitted an opinion column on how voting cannot fix everything, and I want to build on those established ideas. We cannot solely rely on voting, even though both Democrats and Republicans are going to try to pioneer this idea. As citizens, it is important to hold our representatives accountable when they do too little. Judging by the fact that the presidential nominees look to be set for the upcoming presidential race, now is the time to be scathingly hot about your agreements and disagreements with their policies.
Politicians, be both ruthless and open about your opinions. Don’t serve us word salad; serve us contemplative policies instead. The 2020 presidential elections are close to culminating, and I want to see no more conformity to safe slogans. Voters, especially Democratic voters, have already expressed low trust in how you handle issues. Get into it.