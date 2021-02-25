As we move toward the middle of the spring semester, it is time to think about summer classes. Assuming the pandemic will continue to simmer throughout the summer, meaning traveling will not be as feasible, there really is no better time to enroll in summer courses.
There are many advantages to taking classes over the summer in college. One primary advantage is that students are able to complete courses in a shorter amount of time, with options being three, five or 10-week classes in either summer session I or II, opposed to the regular 16-week semester.
If you are currently at the beginning of your college career, you could easily get one or more GEP courses done, especially if you are like me and wanted to take a required math class as quickly as possible and be done with it forever. Likewise, if you are a sophomore or junior farther along in your degree program, you could take the classes you may have been dreading and complete them in a quick semester that will be over before you know it.
Many students choose to take the more difficult classes for their major during the summer in order to avoid taking harder or more time consuming courses during a full fall or spring semester. Taking harder classes over the summer also allows students to focus on fewer classes at a time, making courses like organic chemistry or calculus a little less daunting.
Plus, with so many classes being available to take online, you could access courses if you are near or far from campus over the summer.
Taking summer classes can also help students graduate early as they can complete their course requirements for their major faster. So if you are looking into graduating a semester or more early, summer classes could help you do so instead of having to take 16-18 credits in the regular fall and spring semesters.
Another option to consider when looking at summer classes is taking fitness courses. Especially if you have not completed them yet, you can check off the requirement, but also it is an ideal option if you are trying to stay active.
With most fitness courses meeting in person or online four days a week, it is the perfect way to have a workout schedule set for you to reach your fitness goals. It is also much easier to stay motivated in a fitness class as you will be working toward a grade, compared to following your own workout routine that you can technically skip when you want.
Additionally, summer is a good time to take fitness courses because many students feel as though they do not have time to take them along with their other courses during the regular 16-week semester. There are many different types of fitness courses to choose from, with options ranging from more holistic classes like fitness and wellness to more concentrated courses like indoor group cycling.
Students can certainly choose to take a full break from classes over the summer, but if you are considering taking summer classes, there are undeniable advantages that are worth looking into. It could lead to an easier fall semester, graduating early or even meeting your long-term fitness goals, so why not enroll in a class or two if you are able to?