The accelerated radicalization of America can be centered with increased political discourse. Respectful discourse discourages a closed-minded and partisan style of argument and keeps you informed about evolving policy as well. Recently, I had a pleasant conversation about politics with an old family friend I met once a few years ago. Our backgrounds aren’t that different — we’re both daughters of immigrants, in similar technical fields and we’re even close in age. We really only differ in political beliefs now, as she became a Republican after the last election.
For her, seeing the economy slide under Barack Obama and watching Democrats take a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick was detrimental to the American ideal and disrespectful. To me, it was a long fated reckoning and what is a good way to protest if both violent and nonviolent methods are shut down? We did agree that racism and police brutality is a prevalent issue, but as they say, the devil is in the details.
While we had a lot of political disagreements, our discussion was civil and meaningful, and I learned a lot of things from that conversation. More often than not, all immigrants are stereotyped as progressives, and that is not always the case. Everyone’s politics are informed by their own experiences. Defining ethnicities as political monoliths is rightfully frowned upon, and Donald Trump supporters should not be defined by the worst of his rhetoric.
A great example of this oversimplification is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and asylum policy. Democratic lawmakers in Maryland tried to create a sanctuary county for undocumented immigrants, but the bill failed despite it being a mostly Democratic area. It was passionately opposed by legal immigrants, who felt that Democrats were moving too far left in a rush to oppose Trump. This only reaffirms that immigrants are not political pawns, with each and every one of us having the autonomy to make our own observations and opinions.
At the heart of it, America is a vast, multicultural democracy and finding common ground isn't easy. The question of ‘What makes America great?’ is subjective. We are not customers of this republic; we are involved citizens who need to function with empathy. We need to caution ourselves about the complexity of history, and that involves oversimplifications from both sides of the political spectrum.
Just last year, Mike Mullen, NC State’s dean for academic and student affairs since 2012, resigned over a divisive anti-Republican comment. Mullen called three individuals “rednecks” on Twitter, receiving heavy backlash. Mullen later deleted the tweet and apologized, vowing to do better. Mullen clearly showed a lack of civility during his rant, and this really shows a problem in how quick we are to resort to negative stereotypes instead of actively critiquing policy.
Having a conversation with someone I knew definitely helped and gave me a perspective that a stranger on social media with an anger-stoking narrative could not. According to the Pew Research Center, the public is highly critical of the state of political discourse in the U.S. currently, and most people would rather have this conversation openly and honestly rather than in dog whistles.
A political discourse requires a healthy media diet, as many people appear to be getting their news from echo chambers that validate their own views. Something as simple as a conversation really gives you an insight on why people believe in the policies they support, and it aids in breaking that bubble of validating information.
As the election draws nearer, it is important for us as NC State students to discuss politics. If done in a civil manner, not only can you understand where your opposing party is coming from, but you might come to a more centralized conclusion. Contrary to what can often seem like a popular belief, not everyone on and off campus who opposes you is a far-left or far-right radical with little to no intelligence. Our peers are much more observant than we give them credit for, and with the right conversation and amiability, we can build bridges rather than tear them down.
Reforming political discourse this close to an election is a necessity. Criminal justice, reparations, race-related issues and immigration necessitates more nuanced analysis than it has tended to receive. Both sides of the conversation need to have discussions and reach a consensus to avoid the acceleration of polarization. Talk to people you know, see where they stand on issues. More often than not, a hearty conversation will lead to more growth than a negative echo chamber.