If you major in political science, like I do, you will eventually be asked what exactly the subject even is. I’ve come to realize that it’s most helpful when I convey the type of material I learn in class rather than a textbook definition of the term. By majoring in political science, one will cover matters such as notable court cases, how the Supreme Court functions, the presidency and Congress, international politics, criminal law and equality and justice in the U.S. law, among many other things. After all these years, however, I would argue that one of the most valuable attributes I have adopted and incorporated in my day-to-day life is how to communicate with other people, especially those who disagree with me. This is an essential quality to have in political science, where ambitious and opinionated individuals are bred, and by the end of your undergraduate years, it will likely be ingrained in you.
During this presidential election, I’ve banked on this. I’ve told myself that I could absolutely still converse with people whose opinions or perspectives differ from mine and I still believe that. But can we really be friends?
I respect individuals who write to conjure up controversy or debate and, on occasion, I strive for this as well. More often than not, however, I try to find some bridge where opposing arguments can meet. So, to be clear, I write this to genuinely convey what it is many people might feel, not so that you prepare a political vendetta against me.
It’s possible to be friends with someone who has different opinions, more specifically, with someone who is part of an opposing political party or ideology. This is not only possible, but ordinary, and in many cases, essential to our democracy. There must be a way to achieve some middle ground. We go farther when we listen and discuss with one another so that we move forward as a collective community rather than imbalanced and constantly at odds.
If you don’t believe me, you can refer to notable friendships like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, both former justices in the U.S. Supreme Court. They shared an admirable amount of respect for one another, but were ideological opposites, applying the law in opposing manners. Cindy McCain, a Republican and the widow of former Sen. John McCain, recently endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saying, “I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about my country, and Joe Biden does.”
The real issue is whether or not someone who is pro-Trump can be friends with someone who is not.
President Trump has expressed racist opinions time and time again. He has made innumerable horrifyingly sexist comments about women. He has been charged with sexual assault so many times that it would be senseless of me to try to list them all. He failed to take timely action when COVID-19 became a serious issue in the United States. The Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016 and lied about it. President Trump has referred to military members as “losers” and “suckers." He is transphobic, homophobic and xenophobic. There have been times when I have felt as though the Trump administration has gone out of it’s way to make people's lives more difficult. I am not exaggerating when I say that it really is that bad.
Just because these issues don’t affect you, doesn’t mean that they are not critically affecting others. To care about other people is to take the actions of the current president into account. Your friends who are women, immigrants, part of the LGBTQ+ community or people of color have in some way been negatively affected by the president's words or actions, and not simply by accident or as collateral damage. These long lists of painful instances are deliberate and intended to further divide our country.
I can’t speak for everyone, but for myself, I will say this: If you are a Trump supporter in this election, you are my friend, but I don’t believe I am yours. If I was, you would care enough to consider not only my future but countless others. If I was you, I simply don’t think you would be voting for the current president. This election is between two entities: Trump or America. In this era, this choice truly defines you.