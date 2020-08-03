Transitioning to college is a daunting challenge. We’ve all been there, as we also once swam across a literal sea of casual questions and anxieties. It’s scary, but with a bit of guidance, the bottomless sea of worries becomes a relaxing trip to the pool that you’ll soon call home. Therefore, some of our editorial board members are answering some common questions you might have.
Q: Should I get a parking pass as a freshman?
Zahra Rangwala, Marketing Manager: I chose not to get a parking pass freshman year. Freshman parking is in the engineering parking lot, so for me, it did not make sense to pay to park my car when it was not even easily accessible. The buses are helpful to get around school and the area, and at least one of your friends will have a car on campus. On the other hand, having a parking pass is beneficial if you plan on going home often.
Q: How many dining dollars do I need, if any?
Cassie Englund, News Co-Editor: I used zero dining dollars as a freshman. It could just be because I’m antisocial, but at least I’m an anti-socialite with some extra money saved. I would not get any and just use the dining hall. Fountain ftw.
Rachael Davis, Editor-in-Chief: On the other hand, I had to constantly refill my dining dollars, because I never ate in the dining hall and found myself getting snacks and prepackaged food from Talley Market instead. If you are more of a snacker, definitely be more prepared, and get more dining dollars. Talley Market can be like a grocery store for you! Also, don’t forget that vending machines also take dining dollars.
Q: When can I get involved in clubs and stuff?
Shilpa Giri, Assistant Opinion Editor: I started working for Technician pretty much from day one. I went to their open house during Wolfpack Welcome Week, and that’s how my story with Technician began! But at the same time, if you need more time adjusting, you do you. All student orgs at NC State will be ready to welcome you with open arms at any time, so don’t worry about missing out.
Q: Is the change in class difficulty as rigorous as I’ve heard between high school and college?
Austin Dunlow, Arts & Entertainment Editor: My classes didn’t necessarily get more rigorous or harder than I expected they would. I think the biggest issue is having to be more self-paced and self-guided. Your professors aren’t going to remind you every day that this project is coming up or you have a test next week. You should definitely get a planner or at least the dreaded Google Calendar.
Q: What’s the biggest adjustment to living on your own?
Cassie Englund, News Co-Editor: For me, it was having to walk down to the dining hall or to Hillsborough Street every time I wanted to eat a meal. By the end of my first semester, my nightstand was full of M&Ms as a supplement. There were pros and cons to the situation.
Q: Is there anything fun to do in Raleigh?
Marissa McHugh, Assistant Photo Editor: There’s a variety of fun things to do in Raleigh, especially when you know where to look. One of my favorite things to do downtown is attending First Friday, which features local artists and vendors throughout shops and museums. I also enjoy keeping a list of new restaurants to try on my phone, which keeps me going to parts of the city I’ve never been to before.
Abbie Davies-Cutting, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor: One of my favorite things about Raleigh is how much there is to do in and around the city. Before COVID-19 I would spend a lot of time downtown and exploring local coffee shops around Raleigh. However, there are still plenty of COVID-19 friendly activities as well. For example, there are a number of hiking trails close to campus, including trails at Lake Johnson as well as Umstead Park. I also recommend checking out the North Carolina Museum of Art for beautiful outside grounds and free art exhibits.
Q: What should I do before classes start?
Caryl J. Espinoza Jaen, Opinion Editor: Go get lost on campus. Seriously. Take a water bottle and mask for safety reasons, put on some earbuds, and live out your indie film fantasies. By the end of your third walk, you’ll know for sure how to get to campus hubs like D.H. Hill, Talley and Carmichael, and you’ll feel a lot more confident on where your classes are.
Q: What are the community centers on campus like?
Sarah Newton, Copy Desk Chief: The community centers really are the focal point of the college experience. You’ll no doubt see tons of kids you have class with, and it’s a great place to go and eat, study, hang out with friends or even just people-watch. Whether you see kids skateboarding shirtless through the dining area or watch people jump over the Talley seal to avoid years of bad luck, it’s definitely the place to just go and hang.
Q: Should I move off campus after my first year?
Jaylan Harrington, Multimedia Managing Editor: The good news here is that NC State’s housing policy has made the decision for you: You will have to move off campus because of how difficult it is to get housing as a non-freshman. Don’t worry though, you’ll be very ready to get an apartment after sleeping with someone three feet away for a year.
Q: What’s the best meal plan available?
Sarah Newton, Copy Desk Chief: It really all depends on how much you think you eat. If you’re someone who needs three square meals a day to function, then you can never go wrong with the Flex Plan. If you’re like me and live off a hardy diet of coffee, Ritz Crackers and failed Italian tests, then the Block 170 Plan will be perfect.
Q: How do I not get lost on campus?
Shilpa Giri, Assistant Opinion Editor: Google Maps. I used Google Maps so much my first year; it’s definitely a life saver. But also, take a day to explore and get lost on campus; this can be kinda cringey, but there’s a certain charm to that. This semester, we get the extra treat of getting lost over Zoom links so... excited!
Q: Any college dating tips?
Anna Beth McCormick, News Co-Editor: Don’t do it. I fully believe that college is a time to be selfish and meet new people and try new things without being tied down to one person… just don’t tell the guy I dated freshman year.
Q: How do I get along with my roommate?
Vasanth Ramdas, Assistant Video Editor: The best advice I can give is to communicate and know what works best for both of you. Don’t force the issue by trying to be friends because chances are it's not really going to go anywhere. If you’re already best friends...well college is a great time to make new friends, no?
Q: What do I do if I’m struggling with classes?
Rachel Amponsah, Video Editor: Well, speaking from experience, I will say first figure out what you are specifically struggling with in the class, and if that is everything, that is okay. Talk to your professor about what you need to work on and what are some resources you can use to help you understand the material and help improve your grade in the class or classes. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help because there is a high chance that NC State has the resources to help you, and if they don't, well that's what Quizlet and Google is for, if you catch my drift.
Q: Should I join a fraternity or sorority my freshman year?
Anna Beth McCormick, News Co-Editor: The great thing about Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) is that you can participate in recruitment without being obligated to join an organization. I’ll admit, I was a skeptic and signed up for recruitment to meet people with no plans of joining a chapter. But during recruitment, I found a chapter I knew I wanted to spend my next four years with that has taught me so much about myself and given me a support system like no other. Sign up! At the very least you will be a boss at (virtual) small talk by the end of recruitment.
Q: How do I get student football tickets?
Camden Speight, Sports Editor: Football tickets are free for students with a valid NC State student ID, but students need to request them. Within a week of an upcoming home game, NC State Athletics will send an email with instructions on how to request a ticket. They use a lottery system for who gets tickets, which includes extra points based on your year, how many games you’ve been to and how early you show up for games. For most games, it shouldn’t be much of a problem to get a ticket, but this year could be different if Carter-Finley is not at full capacity. Besides football and basketball, other sports allow entry with just a student ID.
Q: Where should I go to get information about Club Sports?
Camden Speight, Sports Editor: NC State has a long list of competitive club sports and their emails that can be found on the NC State Wellness and Recreation website. Some club sports are more active than others, but the list includes ultimate, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, flag football and quidditch. Many can also be contacted through social media and the Get Involved at NC State website. Tryouts and events with club sports will look very different this year with club restrictions, so contact the club to get more information.
Q: How can I make friends on campus?
Tristan Tucker, Assistant Sports Editor: The best way to meet new people on campus is through continued campus involvement and chasing things that you are passionate about. I’ve made some of my closest friends at State through organizations like Technician and by joining clubs that I was interested in. Wolfpack Welcome Week is a great time for this, and finding people with similar interests will make your time on campus more enjoyable.
Alicia Thomas, Managing Editor: Don’t be afraid to start study groups! I met some of my closest friends by mustering up the courage to ask the people that sat next to me if they wanted to study. Did I get a ton of learning done? No, probably not. But I do have fun memories that will last me a lifetime. Shout out to D.H. Hill.
Q: How do I get used to managing my own finances now that I’m away from home?
Ryan Farischon, Photo Editor: You don’t.
Joseph Rivenbark, Social Media Analytics Editor: Maybe the best thing for me was just flat out telling people “I’m broke” or “I can’t afford that,” it's a pretty good excuse and most college students know the struggle. Additionally, if you are new to a credit card, make sure you get used to checking your balance, the last thing you need is to rack up costs from eating on Hillsborough. Also if you can, an on campus job is nice.
Q: What are some cool places to hang out at on campus?
Alicia Thomas, Managing Editor: There are no good places to hang out but there are cool places to cry. The Court of North Carolina is an aesthetically pleasing place for a main character cry. If you are feeling particularly dramatic, weep in front of Holladay Hall on the off chance Chancellor Woodson walks past you. Hasn’t happened for me yet. Overall, the rush hour traffic on Hillsborough street is enough to make anyone bawl out of frustration.
Q: How do I get involved with intramural sports?
Tristan Tucker, Assistant Sports Editor: NC State utilizes the convenient site, IMLeagues, to organize intramurals for students on campus. Once you create an account, all the available intramural sports are listed in a user-friendly manner. From there, you can select what sport you are interested in playing and request to join someone’s team or create your own with friends! It is an easy way to meet new people, and some of the best times I’ve had at NC State were playing basketball with my friends.
Hopefully these answered a few of your questions, maybe even raised a small chuckle or two. Don’t panic, as we’re sure you’ll do great. Go Pack!