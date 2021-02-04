On Jan. 25, Technician published a column by fellow correspondent Sara Luber expressing discontentment with the resolution not to fire NC State Office of Information Technology employee Chadwick Seagraves. This comes amidst a slew of controversy over rumors about Seagraves, terming him an affiliate of the Proud Boys and a racist. This ultimately prompted a protest by Student Government, a petition and a Technician editorial calling for Seagraves’ termination.
A peculiar theme seems to be present in all of the media written by my peers: a total lack of credible evidence. In Luber’s column, the only source cited relevant to the facts of the controversy is a source linking NC State’s official statement, “The rigorous review did not substantiate any significant allegations.” The Technician editorial does not cite any additional substantiated facts about the allegations either.
The only “evidence” presented to me is a blog posted to Anonymous Comrades Collective by user “ancoco,” an anarcho-communist as indicated by the username. While the material in the blog is highly speculative, the credibility of this source is laughable as well. The site exists to dox alleged “Nazis, racists and fascists.” Since the site boldly proclaims that they facilitate doxxing, which is an obvious criminal behavior, one should be exceedingly critical when reading their blog posts.
In addition to the formal university investigation into Seagraves, he penned his own statement and editorial, where he vehemently disavows fascism and the Proud Boys.
This campaign presents an issue because the fundamental principle that people should be presumed to be innocent until proven guilty is being ignored. None of the journalists, activists or academics participating in the campaign against the Seagraves controversy know Seagraves personally, nor do they have any credible evidence to prove Seagrave’s violated university policy. I find this shameful and evil.
Participating in this campaign destroys far more than Seagraves’ reputation; free speech and the liberty to express oneself at a public university is under fire as a result. For a free society to exist, one must be free to express his or her unpopular opinions without fear of retaliation from the government. While Seagraves is not a Proud Boy, as many have claimed, Seagraves is right wing, and calls himself a “Constitutionalist and Free Speech Absolutist.” Fortunately, firing someone for being considered right-wing is not acceptable nor legal for state-funded institutions.
Those who call to censor the arbitrary concept of “hate speech” seem to believe that they will be the mediator of what is and is not acceptable and must consider the ramifications for allowing public pressure or the government to punish political enemies. As long the speech in question does not pose a “clear and present danger,” then all speech is protected in the United States.
Neither libel nor slander are protected expression, however. The damage to Seagraves’ reputation, relationships and career as a result of these baseless accusations is despicable. Seagraves’ previous residence was vandalized with threats of violence last week, and he claims he continues to receive threats of violence. In my view, Seagraves should speak with an attorney to address how individuals associated with NC State perpetuated the spread of lies. I also hope that Luber and the editorial board of Technician apologize for what they have subjected an innocent NC State employee to.