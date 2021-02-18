Anyone driving through the Triangle area surrounding NC State will be able to see how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local businesses that have been around for decades. Countless businesses have closed every month since the pandemic started. As a Raleigh native, it is truly sad to see so many local businesses that I grew up going to, and still went to just before they closed, vanish.
According to ABC 11, a September 2020 survey from Shop Local Raleigh of over 200 local business owners, found that 60% of small businesses are facing closure.
Some closures in the area include Mia Francesca Italian restaurant, Fresca Cafe & Gelato and AMC Blueridge 14 movie theater, all of which had been successfully open for years. Additionally, Hillsborough Street’s Liquid State, Poke Bar, Sub Conscious subs and Sushi Mon restaurant have all closed.
Recently, the permanent closure announcement of Jellybeans Super Skate Center of Cary after 25 years of business has captured the attention of many. Like most kids who grew up in the Triangle, I went to Jellybeans in elementary and middle school with friends almost every weekend, so it definitely holds a lot of memories. Personally, I did not expect Jellybeans to close because I see it as a staple business of Cary.
This led me to think about why so many local businesses have been closing, aside from the pandemic affecting the amount of customers coming in. I was shocked by many of these closures, but I am also guilty of taking them for granted. By thinking these local businesses are here to stay whether I go to them or not, I am essentially expecting them to survive the pandemic without any help.
This dilemma is similar to some people’s response to why they are not voting in a presidential election being, “Well, everyone else will vote, so I don't really need to.” While it is true that other people will vote, one cannot count on their preferred outcome to occur if they do not participate themselves. Plus, if everyone chose not to vote for the same reason, no one would vote at all.
This concept can be applied to this issue with neglected local businesses in the area right now. As students, we can and should help local businesses as much as we can because we cannot rely on “other people that will help” and expect them to stay open without active support.
Certainly, people should continue to avoid crowded places during the pandemic for safety, but avoiding local businesses completely is unfortunately leaving them struggling to even pay rent.
The primary way you can help keep local businesses alive is to go to them and spend money when you are able to. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, restaurants are still at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements, making them safer to go to during the pandemic.
Likewise, it is even safer to order takeout from restaurants and avoid breaking social-distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Spreading the word to friends about your favorite restaurants, stores and other locally-owned businesses in the area is also a great way to support them.
Lastly, I encourage students to try to make an effort to not take local businesses for granted or think your support does not matter. It can make all the difference for you to continue helping out your favorite local shop, and it means even more to local businesses during this time.