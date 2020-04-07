On March 27, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order in response to increasing COVID-19 cases. Despite this, North Carolinians have been seen out and about, many not following the six-foot guideline. We even see people on social media meeting up and crowding together instead of following social distancing guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of these preventions was a six-foot guideline which said, when being in public was necessary, to stay at least six feet away from other people.
In his executive order, Cooper outlined situations in which North Carolinians would not have to obey the stay-at-home order. People may leave their homes for “essential activities.” This includes visiting the doctor’s office, getting groceries, and working at essential businesses. This does not include block parties, going to the beach with your friends, or even just hanging out with them. Posting your “Coronacations” on social media is not something to be proud of, and anyone doing so should be ashamed.
Though some college-aged students disregard this order because they’re not worried about getting sick, people of all ages and health histories are dying at this point. According to the University of California at San Francisco, young adults are not only getting sick from the virus, but may be playing the largest role in transmitting it. Even if you aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19, you can still be a carrier and transmit the disease. This is serious, and no one is immune.
As a generation, we don’t get to decide who lives and who dies out of selfish disregard for those around us. Ignorance does not excuse the potential infection and death of a vulnerable neighbor, and neither does a desire to go out and have fun.
If you do not have an essential reason to leave your home, do not leave your home.
Frankly, we are all upset that we have been sent home from school, but the better we obey this guideline, the faster we get back to school.
Don’t be stupid. Stay safe. Obey the order. At this point, you know what’s right.
So grab a coffee (from home). Kick your feet up (on your bed). Read Technician (online).
This unsigned editorial is the opinion of Technician’s editorial board and is the responsibility of the editor-in-chief.