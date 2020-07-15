The Wolfpack community is filled with pride and loyalty. This pride can be seen when students rush Hillsborough Street after we beat UNC-Chapel Hill and by the overwhelming amount of wolfies thrown up on social media. As an incoming student, my pride mostly stems from my excitement to call NC State my home and my growing sticker collection. However, Chancellor Randy Woodson’s statement regarding the status of NC State's international students filled me with more pride than any of these experiences.
On July 9th, Chancellor Woodson released a statement in support of the 4,328 international students studying at NC State. This statement was released in response to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s (SEVP) decision that international students studying at an American university will not be granted a F-1 or M-1 visa if they are enrolled fully online during the fall semester.
Prior to the announcement of Chancellor Woodson’s statement, SEVP’s decision meant that any NC State international student who came to America with the sole intent of learning will have their F-1 or M-1 visa revoked and will be refused admission into the United States unless they have at least one in-person class in the fall. This decision excluded student visas — J-1 for example—whose requirements are not tied solely to studying abroad.
If students with F-1 or M-1 visas are already in the U.S., ICE said they must depart the U.S. or switch to an academic program that offers both online and in-person classes. If the international students already in the United States fail to do this, ICE said that “they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”
The SEVP’s decision meant that NC State's international students would have the education they paid for taken away unless they could find an in-person class to take. It also meant that NC State's international students would lose their home in America if NC State could not offer an in-person education. If these students failed to find a solution for staying, they would be contained in a deportation holding site until the COVID-19 travel restrictions placed on our country and/or their home country are lifted.
This ICE decision would have forced U.S. universities to turn their back on their own students in the name of reducing the flow of immigration into the United States. Fortunately, the Trump administration reversed the policy and dropped all regulations on Tuesday, July 14, after being sued by multiple universities on account of adversely affecting their institutions.
Chancellor Woodson took a stand against ICE’s decision before this court hearing even began. He recognized how this decision would harm the Wolfpack community and released a statement to assure that all international students will have a hybrid class schedule. By ensuring that all international students have at least one in-person class, whether needed or not, Chancellor Woodson was working to protect the international students affected by ICE’s decision and ensuring their right to an education, and protection from deportation before the U.S. District Court made their decision.
Chancellor Woodson’s statement showcases NC State's deep commitment to all of its students and its dedication to maintaining NC State's diverse community during a time when our federal government appeared to be turning its back on diversity.
I have personally experienced the benefit of studying with international students. When I was a sophomore in high school, I met an international student from Germany who showed me kindness during a time when few people did. Her experiences taught me to value what I have in America and to appreciate differences in our cultures. Our friendship also helped me see the value in my personal differences during a time when they were not valued by others and it taught me so much about the world.
My experience with my German friend is a common one, which is why I stand by Chancellor Woodson’s statement that international students are a critical part of the Wolfpack community and I am so proud of our community's commitment to protecting these students. Go Pack.