For most students, college orientation was the first time they experienced what it was like to live on campus, and it gave them the opportunity to make lifelong friends before college even began. However, the 2020 virtual new student orientation has taken away many of these opportunities from incoming students and, therefore, has put them at a huge disadvantage as they begin their college experience.
In the past, new student orientations were a two-day event filled with overwhelming lectures, exciting information fairs and multiple opportunities to meet future classmates and friends. Now, due to COVID-19, NC State has shifted all 2020 new student orientations to virtual platforms, resulting in the once interactive and engaging experience becoming an isolating event.
In order to satisfy the objectives of a typical new student orientation and meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, NC State has created a three-part virtual orientation for incoming new students like me. The first part is an interactive Zoom call led by orientation leaders.
These virtual orientations follow a schedule centered around topics such as how to succeed academically and adjusting to college life. The Zoom calls also try to replicate the social opportunities offered during in-person orientations by encouraging students to break into small groups and get to know each other. However, 45 minutes of structured socialization is not a fair substitution for the social interactions that new student orientations typically offer.
The second part of orientation consists of a series of online modules focused on campus safety, campus resources and opportunities to get involved. The Office of New Student Programs estimates that it will take an average of five hours to complete the modules and explore all the additional resources. Honestly, it took me a little longer than this because my attention was split between the orientation videos and TikTok.
Normally, when a new student goes through orientation, they have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in face-to-face conversations. However, the incoming class does not have these opportunities. Instead, they are being lectured by a 2D picture on things they have little interest in. What young adult is going to stay 100% focused on such a disengaging and noninteractive experience?
Even though virtual orientation gave me a chance to goof off while completing the required modules, I can honestly say that I would give anything to have an in-person orientation. Sitting alone in my room while watching these modules was an isolating and disengaging experience that left me feeling even more disconnected from my future home than before.
The final part of new student orientation is a series of optional “Transition Talks” hosted by orientation leaders and various campus representatives. These discussions are supposed to give new students a chance to find their home in the NC State community. They do this by introducing the incoming class to academic success resources, Pack traditions and student involvement opportunities.
While the 2020 virtual orientation does a fabulous job of educating students on the basic information needed to succeed in college, it completely lacks the socialization opportunities offered by in-person new student orientations. These socialization opportunities provided incoming students a way to connect with others and explore their new home in a way that the current incoming class will never be able to do. As a result, the incoming class is left feeling disconnected and isolated from the Wolfpack community.
This does not have to be the case though.
As an incoming student, one of the most engaging and interactive events I’ve participated in was an optional book club hosted by the University Honors and Scholars Programs. During this event, I spent an hour discussing “A Man Called Ove” with seven new friends. That was the first time I was able to sit down and connect with anyone from my future home.
If the Office of New Student Programs created an optional fourth part of orientation that focused on engaging the incoming class in social activities like the book club I participated in, the virtual version of new student orientation wouldn’t be so isolating for the incoming class. As a result, the incoming class would not only feel more connected to each other, but to their future home as well.