On July 6, 2020, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a statement establishing rules for international students to continue their education in the United States this fall. In a normal semester, international students legally cannot take more than three online credit hours in order to maintain their visa status. This uncertain semester just hit a new low for them.
In its three-point statement, ICE managed to endanger millions of non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students.
If the university an international student is attending is operating entirely online, they may disregard the three online credit hour maximum and continue their education completely online. However, they are required to leave the U.S. to do so. Students may transfer to another university which is functioning in person.
Problem: There are a few thousand students who are unable to travel home because of the travel regulations in their own country. If they do manage to travel to their country of origin, this means returning to an unstable learning environment, disruptive time differences and potentially unsafe health conditions amidst a global pandemic. If they do transfer, there are different course requirements, interruptions of study and risk of exposure. Not to mention that this announcement came at the end of the summer. Students do not have enough time to initiate a transfer.
If the university a student is attending is functioning in person, they are still bound by existing regulations. Eligible F-1 students may take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online. In some cases, the five-month rule may apply.
Problem: If an international student is out of the country for more than five months in the absence of school, their visa status may be terminated. Withdrawing or deferring a semester with an uncertain future ahead is extremely risky. The U.S. has a comprehensive list of countries with travel restrictions. It is still unclear whether students from these countries can return to complete their education.
If the school an international student is attending is offering hybrid classes, they may take more than three credit hours but must remain in the U.S. to take in-person classes as well.
Problem: Students with health concerns and restrictions must attend in-person classes to avoid being deported. If classes switch online, they have 10 days to decide between leaving the country and transferring to a new campus.
Between 2017 and 2018, there were 1.5 million active F-1 and M-1 students in the U.S. NC State international students make up 12.6% of the student body population. NC State is currently planning a hybrid semester. This policy does not affect me personally, but I empathize with students and families who have planned their educational futures and financial resources since they were twelve and moved halfway across the world at eighteen, only to have their dreams put on hold by a world out of control at no fault of their own.
Forcing so many students out who have contributed to the University and the economy financially is hiding xenophobia behind a pandemic. It may also cost U.S. universities $41 billion.
If ICE’s previous policies dehumanizing illegal immigrants didn’t enrage you, the way they are treating students who have legally entered the United States should. Legal immigration into this country is highly selective, with the best and the brightest applying from around the world. This mass deportation will also remove reliability and quality from the American dream.
If you are a professor who has taught some of these brilliant minds or have friends from different parts of the world, please consider signing one of these petitions to ensure their protection:
Allow F-1 and M-1 students to remain in the US with online-only classes
Urge Congress & The Supreme Court to Protect International Students
Allow F-1 students to stay in the US through the fall semester if instruction is online due to the pandemic
Exempt international students from all countries in U.S travel ban.
Allow F-1 and M-1 students with valid visas to stay in the United States
DEMAND NCSU to release a statement and action plan to support their international students
This is definitely a continuation of the discussion on the topic of race. Recently, an Instagram account highlighted the indignities faced by minorities on the NC State campus. @DearNCSU has gained followers and let many people of color within the student body come forward and tell their story. They shouldn’t have to be harassed by the system as well, especially if they followed procedure.
As Jon Stewart eloquently said, “I guarantee you that every person of color in this country has faced an indignity — from the ridiculous to the grotesque to the sometimes fatal — at some point in their, I’m going to say last couple of hours, because of their skin color.” This is directly weaponizing that disparity and tolerance in a pandemic to serve a political innuendo. Take a moment to contact your representatives who can stop it from perpetuating.