After working with the opinion section for close to two years now, I have noticed that most writers’ columns, especially those directly about NC State, typically critique rather than praise. As the student newspaper, it is our duty to bring forward the problems the student body faces on a daily basis, and as writers, I am proud to say we unashamedly put those views across. But once in a while, I think it is also equally important to recognize the University for the positive steps it has taken to help its students, and this semester’s COVID-19 response plan is one of them.
Last semester, we were first notified of a COVID-19 cluster on Aug. 18, while classes fully moved online on Aug. 20, a mere 10 days after the first day of class on Aug. 10, 2020. It is safe to say that, unfortunately, the University could not easily handle the situation last semester, especially certain protocol like allowing students to move into on-campus housing, Greek communities being allowed to function as normal and just not implementing masking and social distancing guidelines effectively overall, causing many students and staff to pay the price.
This semester, on the other hand, I’m very happy to give the University credit for implementing numerous strict measures to ensure our safety. Students on campus are being required to regularly test negative, and they are also not allowed to have roommates, significantly decreasing the risk of spread in student housing. Social distancing is being effectively enforced in high-risk areas like Talley Student Union, and outdoor hangout areas like The Den in front of Witherspoon Student Center are being made to allow students to safely socialize with their peers. Furthermore, while I was initially not the biggest fan of wellness days, I understand the risk a long spring break would have caused, and so I am appreciative for the steps NC State is taking for our physical and mental wellbeing.
While NC State has undoubtedly been doing their best to keep us safe during this pandemic, it is sad to see that there are still so many who are ignorant of the dangers of this disease. Recently, the University posted a picture on their official Instagram, showing a girl studying outside with her dog. A harmless, simple picture, encouraging students to take advantage of the sunny weather, while also showing off a cute dog. However, some still found a flaw with this picture and asked in disbelief, “Why is she wearing a mask outside?”
And thus began the chain of comments from all the anti-maskers, who were somehow triggered by this girl wearing a mask while in an outdoor, but nonetheless, public space. They even went as far as to say that it’s sad to see NC State suppressing its students’ rights and that we should “have fun fearing a fake virus.” It really is quite disturbing to see such negative and thoughtless comments from alumni of our own school, which we are so proud to be a member of, and it is discouraging to all the people who have suffered personal loss from this disease to see someone say this is a fake disease.
Unfortunately, while there’s probably not much we can do to educate people like this, we can still make it a point to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, even if anti-maskers call us dumb for doing it. At the same time, it is equally important to acknowledge my pride for the University for not budging into these claims because heaven knows how many complaints they have gotten for taking these precautionary measures.
I know many of us still have our fair share of criticism for NC State, and those feelings are entirely valid. I encourage everyone to keep expressing their views about university policies and actions they feel strongly about because that is the best way we as a student body can do our part to bring about progress and change. However, I do think that the University did hear some of our past complaints, learned from their mistakes from the fall and tried to do the best they could for us given these terrible circumstances.
Lastly, I would like to end by asking NC State to keep on implementing these measures for as long as necessary. If Texas can go ahead and remove all their mask mandates and reopen the state entirely, then there is no guarantee that the state of North Carolina will not do the same. In the event that such a change happens, I request the University keep taking these steps to keep us safe, especially as new and even more dangerous strains of the virus are coming into play. The pandemic is far from over, at least in this country, and I urge each and every one of you to continue to do your part to keep the Wolfpack healthy and happy.