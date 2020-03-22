Welcome back, Wolfpack, from spring break. We are back to classes that have been swiftly MacGyvered into distance ed classes, but not back to the campus that many of us consider home. I, and I’m sure many of you, left for spring break not even considering that we wouldn’t be coming back to campus a week later. The coronavirus has disrupted all of our lives in one way or another, and it’s now flipped our semester, alongside the entire campus community, on its head.
At this point, much of campus has been shut down. Technician still stands, but the shift to distance education and working from home has left its mark. Even though most of our publishing over the past few years has been done online, our print paper has always had a special feel to it. With few people on campus to pick it up, print production has ceased for the remainder of the semester. For those of you who are not students graduating this May, you can look forward to seeing papers on stands again in the fall, barring any continued disruption from the virus.
The good news is, like I said earlier, most of our publishing is done online. You can continue to count on the same content you always have from us. Sure, it’ll look a little different. The sports section especially will take a turn, with the ACC canceling its season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still stories to tell. Many of the events covered by the arts & entertainment team have also been canceled, not just through this semester, but the summer too. This is an opportunity to explore new horizons and try out different possibilities. We also want to hear your input. What do you want us to look into? What do you want us to cover? Email me at technician-editor@ncsu.edu; I want to hear from you.
Finally, keep an eye on technicianonline.com/coronavirus for a feed of campus-related coronavirus news.
If you’ve come across hard times as a result of the pandemic, NC State has resources to help. There is the Student Emergency Fund and Pack Essentials, for a start, and many private companies have made services free or discounted in addition to waiving late payment fees or disconnections in order to help ease the burden.
Stay safe and healthy, and stay tuned.