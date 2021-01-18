With the (horrendously long) year of 2020 finally being over, many of us are looking forward to the possibilities of the new year being a better year. Technician’s editorial board is no different in our goals and yearning, so here are the New Year's Resolutions from some of our editors:
Caryl J. Espinoza Jaen, Opinion Editor: While 2021 will surely mark my return to the hot underground party scene, I’m going to humbly return to my bookworm youth and say that my goal is to read more books. And, of course, continue my hot girl summer workout plans.
Jaylan Harrington, Multimedia Managing Editor: We always say “New Year, new me,” but that's actually going to be the case this year. My Co-Star horoscope told me "Sometimes it's best to burn it all down and start over," and those words changed my life. So I'm going to learn how to cook. When my apartment is set ablaze, know that it was meant to be.
Ryan Farischon, Photo Editor: 1. Go on walks/exercise 2. Eat healthy foods 3. Learn to find solace in the fact that existence is pointless and my life will have no real meaning. I will die accomplishing nothing… 4. Have fun!
Sarah Newton, Copy Desk Chief: My resolution is to sleep more and cry less. That’s it. To be fair, this has been my resolution for the last three years, but this year, I think I have a real chance. I also want to learn the difference between “who” and “whom.” It’s less realistic, but who knows, anything can happen after a year like 2020.
Ann Salman, Design Editor: I’ll be catching up on all those years in middle school when I didn’t check out anything but an encyclopedia on dog breeds and finally use the other 90% of my brain for reading books instead of filling it with pictures of cute dogs.
Rachel Amponsah, Video Editor: I always say I will eat healthy, but since this is my last semester as a college student I think I will give myself a pass when it comes to eating my crunchy cookie butter out of the jar. Oh and keep practicing my split twerk because, besides graduating, this is probably the most important goal in my life right now… Oh well, I guess finding a career blah blah blah. “My main goal is to blow up and then act like I don’t know nobody hahahaha.”
Joey Rivenbark, Analytics Editor: Personally, I don’t like New Year’s resolutions. They just don’t work for me, probably because I hate the cold and I’m a lot more productive in the summer. So generally from January to April, as long as my life isn't falling apart, I’m happy. After that, my resolutions typically come after finals in May, and my current resolution from May 2020 is to improve my time management by doing things like creating a consistent routine, which I would say has been pretty successful. I hope that continues.
Cassie Englund, News Editor: So, we all know 2020 was a flop. And my resolution for 2020 was to wake up earlier (lol). By the end of 2020, the world was on fire, and I was waking up around 4 p.m. everyday. This year, I’ve decided not to curse myself and have no resolution other than to learn from last year and not expect anything other than chaos. And maybe wake up in the actual morning sometimes.
Rachael Davis, Editor-in-Chief: Do less. That is my mantra for this year. The past four years at NC State, I have always been super busy and stressing out every minute, but as a last-semester senior, I just wanna do nothing. I will be watching Studio Ghibli films for the first time, playing my Nintendo Switch more and branching out to find new games that are not Animal Crossing: New Horizons.