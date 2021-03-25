The United States is going through one of the most politically tumultuous times in recent history; citizens are angry, and divisions run deep. The division our republic currently falls victim to is not the fault of everyday Americans. It is the fault of those that only find error in the other side.
As a junior in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS) at NC State, I received an email from NC State University Human Resources regarding the finalists of the job search for the dean of CHASS. The resumes of these individuals spoke for themselves. With decades of educational experience and high merits across the board, the qualifications of the finalists are undeniable. It was only when I came upon a post from Jeff Grabill, an associate provost at Michigan State University and finalist for the dean of CHASS, that my confidence was degraded.
In 2017, Grabill wrote via Facebook that “Republicans are now a clear threat to our fragile democracy.” Incoming students at NC State are held to a high standard when they apply to enter our campus. We should expect the same from our leadership at our public institution, no matter where they stand on the political spectrum.
It’s important that we remember how we got here. Just a little over a year ago, our university faced a similar situation with former Vice Chancellor and Dean for the Division of Academic and Student Affairs Mike Mullen, who had posted numerous remarks alienating conservative students. That situation resulted in his resignation.
My intention in writing this is not to “cancel” Grabill, but to simply make sure that our university provides a community of inclusivity for all students. While it might not be necessary for Grabill to pull his name from the pool of finalists, our students deserve an answer to a simple question: Do statements like those he made in 2017 represent his current views of Republicans and, more specifically, his potential Republican students?
We at NC State are told that all of our social media posts expose us to criticism and that we are accountable for our words and actions. Professors, and certainly applicants wishing to be a public leader of the University, must hold themselves to a higher standard in both their professional and personal lives. No matter if Grabill’s post had been directed at Republicans or Democrats, a reasonable person must see this post as divisive and lacking forethought.
I am a Republican, and I don’t believe myself to be a “clear threat” to democracy, nor do I think the other Republican students at NC State are either. It is my hope that Grabill disavows this post and begins to support the inclusivity that our public institutions strive to achieve here in North Carolina.
In the end, I wish the best for Grabill; his years of service to education should not be tainted by something like this. However, Grabill needs to understand that targeting a group of people with harsh insinuations moves us nowhere but backward. If we are serious about unity in our nation and fostering an inclusive environment at NC State, then we as students and educators must be understanding of others’ beliefs and convictions instead of alienating them.
At NC State, we “Think and Do,” but when it comes to social media, we need to think more and do better.
Chase Gaines is a third-year student in agricultural business management and political science.