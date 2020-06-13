On May 25th, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man was taken into police custody for the alleged crime of buying a pack of cigarettes with a fake $20 dollar bill. Mr. Floyd was subsequently placed in handcuffs wherein video evidence shows us the brutal tactics of Officer Derek Chauvin, including when he placed his knee on the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck and proceeded to hold it there for over 8 minutes and 46 seconds, killing George. Since that time, our country, particularly those in the person of color community, have been crying out for justice, not only for George, but the lives of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Eric Garner to just name a few of the many lives gone at the hands of police. These outcries look like the many protests we have seen sweep across the United States, including in our backyard here in Raleigh.
Like most, I have taken all of this news in, drawn from my experiences and identities and had long discussions in my social circles. These discussions start out the same as most conversations surrounding police brutality and the death of unarmed people of color at the hand of police: The police were completely at fault, the plague of systematic racism is put on full display for the world to see, and something needs to be done about it. The turn in the conversation comes when we move to the discussion about the protesting that we see displayed on the news and experience day in and day out. Some of the people that I have talked to that agreed with the first point about something needing to be done about systematic racism also, in the same breath, say that the way the protesters are protesting isn’t right, nor will it accomplish anything, citing many civil rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and saying that his peaceful protests are the benchmark to get things done and make real change in our country, whereas they claim that these protests for George, Ahmaud and Breonna are violent and destructive.
To those who I have talked to and those who share these opinions, I say this one simple thing: You are wrong.
To give a context of why I say this, let me give a bit of a backstory about myself to explain why I have arrived at this conclusion and why you should too. I am the epitome of a privileged individual. I am a white, cisgendered, straight male, who was raised in a loving two-parent household, with a grandfather who has over 30 years of experience as a police officer and five years experience as a police chief. At the outset of the protests, I could not wrap my head around why I was seeing or experiencing protests that have been going on; I was drawing upon my identities along with the example of Martin Luther King Jr.
But my friends, who may share some of the privileges that I have and share the opinion that these protests are violent and destructive, let me lay down some facts for you. People of color, particularly those in the Black American community, have experienced over 400 years of slavery, 100 years of segregation and systematic hurdles, and now they are having to deal with the threat of being killed for the color of their skin. The response from people in the White community looks like this:
● President Donald Trump, in a Twitter post,using the dog-whistle phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase that was used to incite race riots back in the 1960s and was a campaign slogan for George Wallace, an infamous segregationist presidential candidate
● Laura Ingram, in 2018, telling Lebron James, an NBA superstar who was criticizing President Trump’s response to racially motivated incidents, told James in a response “shut up and dribble.”
Now, these are just two examples of the responses that the White community has put out and is not representative of a community as a whole, but if you share the opinion that the protests are destructive and violent, you are no different than Laura Ingram or President Trump. I have no right as a White guy to pass judgment on those who have and continue to be oppressed and the way in which they express their anger and frustrations, and neither do you.
But we all have an obligation, as citizens of the United States and those who share the identity of being White, to stand up and utilize our privileges and to stand alongside those who have been hurt and scared by the abomination of racism. If we remain complacent, we side with the oppressors and not the oppressed. So no Laura, Lebron will not just shut up and dribble the basketball; it’s time for us in this community to shut up and listen to those who are hurting, and to stand by their side in seeking active change and not having just passive wants.
Noah Grady is a fourth year student studying sociology.