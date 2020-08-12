I feel like everyone has heard the argument that regularly watching the news on television is important and necessary to stay educated on what is happening in the world. While I do believe staying informed on local and international news is important, I cannot help but notice the negative impacts of frequent news consumption, especially broadcast news, which affects people constantly.
Even when I was younger, I noticed how watching the news too often had a direct impact on my mental well-being. I can recall stories that were reported years ago that greatly upset me. A few months ago, I fell asleep with the television on and actually woke up from a bad dream about the coronavirus only to see the news reporting on the pandemic for what seemed like an endless amount of time. After watching it for a bit, I turned it off and remember feeling stressed out.
Surely, it is commendable to have empathy for others and the tragedies people go through, as we should. The news allows us to connect to society in a meaningful way and form our own opinions about a broad spectrum of topics. But during this pandemic, as well as before and after, it is imperative to realize that the news stations do have a tendency to report mainly negative stories.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actually recommend people take breaks from watching, reading or listening to the news, as being exposed to the pandemic news so frequently can be overwhelming. The CDC also said stress during a disease outbreak can cause people with mental health issues to have worsened mental health.
For example, anxiety and depression can easily be worsened with long periods of isolation and fear due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements. If a person with depression, anxiety or another condition were to add onto their stress by watching the news, their symptoms could very easily be heightened.
According to research conducted by the University of Amsterdam, they referenced another study that found “television viewers run the risk of becoming a ‘secondary victim’ of terrorist attacks due to indirect exposure to such events through the media.” While this is a frightening thought, it does prove to be somewhat valid, as many people can contest to the news evoking heavy emotions from them.
Another factor of news consumption I feel affects people’s mental health is the time broadcast news is aired. Although many channels air throughout the day, I always noticed the news is aired first thing in the morning and late at night, before most people go to sleep. As I was talking about this with someone recently, we both agreed that it is harmful to start and end your day with so much negativity.
Certainly, I do not expect or recommend people avoid the news completely, but it is vital for all people to protect their mental health and cope with stress and life during a pandemic in a healthy way. Watching the news on television can entice people for hours. Perhaps you should try reading on news websites instead, while still taking conscious breaks for yourself as well.
Additionally, if you are feeling particularly anxious about anything, do not turn to the news for comfort right away. Instead, try doing activities you enjoy or watching something that can relax your mind. Something as simple as taking a walk or changing your study environment can help you get through times of discomfort or anxiety.