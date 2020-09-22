We all feel the isolation, disconnect and disappointment brought on by the pandemic. Traditional tailgates are banned, classes are all over Zoom and classrooms are now our childhood bedrooms. There is one perk of having all online classes this year though: The portability of online classes is granting students the freedom to do school anywhere and with anyone.
During a typical semester, students rarely get the chance to leave NC State's campus. Some may sneak away to Jordan Lake for a day or two during a holiday break or go home to replenish supplies, but overall, they are confined to campus because they are tied to in-person lectures and on-campus responsibilities. The one perk of Zoom classes and asynchronous online assignments is that school can be done anywhere there’s Wi-Fi.
I have personally been enjoying this freedom. Last week, my mom and I decided that if we had to stay in our little three-bedroom house, while my father worked from home and Hurricane Sally drenched our background, we were going to go insane, so we started packing, and three hours later, we were at my grandparents’ house in Charleston, South Carolina. I spent the next five days laying on their dock in a bikini, soaking in the salty air. My biology exam honestly didn’t seem as bad with my toes in the water and my family by my side.
Other students have taken advantage of the portability of online classes as well. My Instagram feed has been flooded with pictures of alternate locations for Zoom University. Students have been posting about doing their Chemistry 101 class in the mountains and their economics class on a beach with their best friends. One of my friends even got the opportunity to visit her sister up at Appalachian State University and do school there for a week.
These relocations are allowing students to go places and see people they would not be able to go or see during a traditional school semester. Now we have the opportunity to better connect with family and friends that we would normally be isolated from and do school from more comfortable learning environments. As a result, the lack of days off and the abnormalities of this school year aren’t taking as much of a mental toll on students. It’s also offering a small slice of relaxation, happiness and love during a time filled with disappointment, tension and uncertainty.
If you are relocating to do school for a bit, just remember that we are still currently in a global pandemic. Many people have commented that the relocation to packed beaches and popular tourist sites is just another example of irresponsible college kids spreading COVID-19 between states. These critics have also noted that if it isn’t safe for us to stay on our college campus then it is not safe for us to be traveling around the U.S. However, if students take the correct precautions, doing school from a variety of locations is safe and can do wonders for students’ mental health.
Pack a mask before relocation and choose a location where you can social distance from others. Packed beaches and popular tourist sites might not be the best choice for your current getaway. Instead, look to travel to places with lots of open green areas and places that are not as crowded. These places will allow you to socially distance and can help keep you and everyone around you safe from spreading the virus. Certain states may also have different regulations for being out in public during this time, so be sure to check those out before relocating to a different state.
Even with the limitations put on travel because of COVID-19, this ability to travel to new places and visit family and friends that is offered by online classes is definitely an advantage to online learning and is offering students endless possibilities of where they want to learn.