On June 19, 1865, enslaved Black Americans in Texas learned of their freedom. After the end of the Civil War in April 1865, many slave owners fled to Texas in order to maintain wrongful ownership over their slaves. The announcement made by Union General Granger in Galveston, Texas on June 19 indicated freedom for the 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation announced the “end” of slavery. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Confederate states, and it’s one of the most important holidays Black Americans observe.
However, the fight for equality only began with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It continued for over a century, including the passage of the Civil Rights Act 99 years later. Today, 155 years later, Black Americans are protesting the death of George Floyd, who was murdered in police custody less than a month ago in Minnesota, and countless other Black Americans who were victims of police brutality and racism. Now, protesters are demanding nationwide reforms to address and put an end to systemic racism.
As Black Americans celebrate this Juneteenth and the freedom of their ancestors, non-Black people should use their privilege and platform to sign petitions, donate, educate themselves and spread the word about injustices the Black community faces on a daily basis.
To support the Black community at NC State and in Raleigh this Juneteenth, here is a list of petitions you can sign, ways to donate and resources to educate yourself on the Black Lives Matter movement.
We encourage the NC State community to take advantage of the following resources:
The African American Cultural Center’s resources and virtual events for Juneteenth.
Nubian Message’s recent opinion columns and other articles that contextualize the Black Lives Matter movement both nationally and in the NC State community.
Nubian Message also published a great running list of Black Lives Matter resources, which includes places to donate, national petitions to sign, educational resources, how to get involved in the Triangle, email templates and lawyers willing to help those detained, among other additional resources. This list is being updated daily.
These petitions, created by the NC State Coalition of Black Organizations, still need signatures and support:
“A Request for Substantial Change in Policing at NC State University”
This petition to “Rename All UNC System Structures Currently Named After Racist, White Supremacist.”
Read our 2018 editorial on the history behind all NC State buildings named after racist, white supremacists.
NC State Student Government’s Mini Series on Juneteenth:
Friday — June 19, 2020: What is Juneteenth?
Saturday — June 20, 2020: Safety While Protesting
Sunday — June 21, 2020: Supporting the BLM Movement
Local, Black-owned businesses in Raleigh/the Triangle.
These anti-racism resources for non-Black people.
The Okra Project, a resource that brings Black transgender people healthy, home-cooked meals. One session costs $90, and individuals can donate whatever amount they’re able.
The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, a resource protecting and advocating for the rights of Black transgender people.
The Transgender Law Center, which is a trans-led organization “grounded in legal expertise and committed to racial justice.” Individuals can donate or volunteer with community or legal resistance networks.
The Equal Justice Initiative, which is a private, non-profit organization providing legal services to people who were wrongfully convicted, sentenced or abused, while in state jail or prison.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a legal, non-profit organization fighting for racial justice seeking structural political change to eliminate systemic racism.
This donation fund that splits contributions between 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organizers.
Color of Change, which designs campaigns to end unfair practices against Black people.
The Loveland Foundation, which has a particular focus on Black women and girls and provides resources prioritizing opportunity, access validation and healing.
The NC Community Bail Fund of Durham works to post bail for people who cannot afford it themselves, in order to return people back to their homes and communities.
Technician will be continuously updating this resources list. If you would like to include any resources, please email us at technician-editor@ncsu.edu.
This unsigned editorial is the opinion of Technician’s editorial board and is the responsibility of the editor-in-chief.