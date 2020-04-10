Dear Technician,
I am writing this letter to show my support for the resurrection of Good Friday as an NC State school holiday. Despite the fact that we will no longer be on campus for the holiday this year due to the current pandemic, Good Friday is still technically a school day this year and I believe that it is important to voice my opinion on the issue. For as long as I can remember, I have been fortunate to celebrate Good Friday at home with my family. It is a time for reflection and remembrance. A time where people can come together and be thankful for the blessings that have been bestowed upon them and the sacrifice that has been made to provide for those blessings. In times like these, that is more important than ever before. Regardless of religious beliefs, Good Friday is a holiday where anyone can take some time, without the distraction of classes, to think about what is good in their lives. In addition, the holiday provides a time for rest and reflection during the busy few weeks before final exams. I am not simply advocating for the return of Good Friday as a holiday to get out of class. I have no Friday classes on my schedule. I simply want to protect something that means so much to me, and has meant so much to me and others for many years. I hope that this will be taken into account when deciding about Good Friday for future academic years. Stay healthy and Go Pack!
Sincerely,
Grayson Browder
Grayson Browder is a third-year studying in Mechanical Engineering and History at NC State.