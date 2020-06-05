While #BlackoutTuesday has come and gone, company statements and shows of solidarity applauded and moved on from, grassroots efforts remain unwavering despite the overwhelming show of force they continue to be met with by law enforcement. A day after the nation saw hundreds of thousands of black squares posted across social media in an effort to show solidarity, Asheville police destroyed an approved medical tent for protesters, stabbing water bottles and demolishing supplies and other goods prepared by organizers.
No explanation was given, no apology extended to organizers, rather Asheville’s Police Chief released a statement apologizing for “not confiscating” the supplies that evening. This event, though fleeting, clearly communicates the mounting micro-aggressions protestors and resistors continue to face as calls for substantial law enforcement accountability ring across the state and nation.
Other challenges grass roots efforts continue to experience include neo-Confederate agitators terrorizing protests, police officers using tear gas and flash grenades to clear a space for Donald Trump’s photo op, and dying while protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of the state.
These moments have played out with a caustic irony, symbolizing the continued fight Black and Brown communities have had to sustain for decades. Only after a week of protesting, resisting, and disturbing the peace were all four officers involved in the death of Floyd finally met with charges. This should do all but bring an end to the necessary groundwork community organizations have maintained in our push for comprehensive police and policy reform.
The need for sustained resistance begins now, as communities across the nation demand more than a lapse in police and systemic brutality. Dozens of organizations and initiatives have received considerable attention as of late and need continued support. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, founded by Simon Cecil in 2016, “pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing.”
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund uses education and legal support to advocate for racial and social equity across the country. Minnesota based organization Reclaim the Block uses donations and community efforts to reinvest and revitalize Minneapolis’ ailing neighborhoods facing housing shortages, drug addictions, and police brutality. The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition seeks support in order to help protect the Black Trans human experience from economic, social and systemic violence and disparity.
Without continued support, these efforts will ultimately shrink in size and impact and only ever become relevant again when George Floyd happens in Florida, or New York, or North Carolina. Resistance is an act of conscious effort and fatigue. When placed in the context of social equity, it is an exercise of the mind and exhaustion of the spirit. We’ve seen resistance like this in the past—since post Reconstruction, Black and Brown communities have taken to the streets and storefronts to demand an end to systemic violence and brutality. It is easy to hang up our hats on the small victories of the last few days but to think it enough would be an injustice all its own.
Jamal A. Michel is a graduate student in Creative Writing-MFA.