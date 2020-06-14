Following local, national and international protests of police brutality and systemic racism, our sister publication, Nubian Message, along with other Black campus organizations, published two separate petitions regarding campus policing and Black life on campus, respectively.
In addition to Nubian Message, the petitions have been co-signed by the NAACP at NC State, the Caribbean Student Association, the National Society of Black Physicists, the African Student Union, the Society of Afrikan American Culture, the Black Business Student Association, the National Pan-Hellenic Council at NC State, the National Society of Black Engineers and AYA Ambassadors.
The editorial board of Technician fully endorses and supports the demands listed in both the “Petition For Change In Policing At NC State” and the “Petition For The Advancement and Support of Black Life of Campus.”
In these petitions, Black student organizations are calling for a variety of reforms within the University Police Department (UPD), such as the creation of a public database that documents any UPD officer’s history with excessive force and reports of racial discrimination, UPD hiring committees that involve student organizations and mandatory implicit bias tests for all UPD officers.
Additionally, Black student leaders are petitioning the university to require faculty and staff to complete sensitivity training every three years, hire a full-time director for the African American Cultural Center by the end of the fall 2020 semester, hold mandatory diversity and inclusion training in Greek life organizations and hold monthly meetings through the NC State Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED) with Black organizations to ensure the university is listening to their concerns.
To read the full list of demands and its exact wording, visit the respective petition websites.
As of June 14, the “Petition for Change in Policing at NC State” has 4,729 signatures out of 5,000, while the “Petition for the Advancement and Support of Black Life on Campus” has 1,102 out of 1,500.
We strongly encourage our readership to read the demands, sign the petitions and support our university’s Black students, staff and faculty in their fight for justice on campus.
This unsigned editorial is the opinion of Technician’s editorial board and is the responsibility of the editor-in-chief.