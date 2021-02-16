Like all of us living through the highs and lows of this pandemic, social interactions are something that many of us are longing for right now. Or if you’re not abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines or social-distancing measures, you might be engaging in these behaviors now! Yes, I am calling you out and so are the “where y’all goin” pages on Instagram right now.
One of the most prominent accounts detailing and showing photos and videos of students was whereyallgoing_UNC. This account has been removed due to the owner receiving threats. The Daily Tar Heel has more details about this and talks about why some students believed this account was doing more for UNC-Chapel Hill than their actual administration. However, the account was soon revived and is quickly catching fire for their recent posts. Similarly, NC State had an account like this, where several students were exposed for their irresponsible behavior during this pandemic. It’s also been taken down.
A video that the “where y’all goin” UNC account posted showed a video of someone recording a group of students walking into a building, presumably going to hang out somewhere. While the entirety of the group was wearing masks, and it looked like there were less than 10 people, the behavior is still suspicious.
The comments the account received on this post were a series of insults, bashing and the unoriginal “Someone didn’t get invited!” While I am not excusing the recording of random individuals, because it an invasion of privacy to an extent, the premise is something I support. This account shows that even if you don’t think your actions are seen, someone is always watching and holding you accountable.
While shaming individuals isn’t the best response to rulebreakers, what is the alternative if nothing else is working? The answer is not to “open our businesses like Florida!” and become a cesspool for this virus. The CDC and Dr. Fauci have continually tried to teach individuals about the severity of the virus and how to wear a mask, wash their hands effectively and practice social distancing. While COVID-19 was not very well-known at the beginning, it has been studied enough at this point for individuals to know what to do and what not to do. If you are simply ignoring all of the guidelines and rules, there’s no way you can expect to not be scrutinized for your actions.
With NC State’s “where y’all goin” account, there was a series of pictures of people participating in parties and behavior that is unacceptable in the times we live in right now. Before anyone says, “Well I already had COVID-19, so it’s OK” or blabbers about their outstanding immunity, it has been confirmed that you can catch COVID-19 even after already having it once, and I know that I personally don’t want to put myself in that situation again.
Even if you’re young and COVID-19 doesn’t affect you “at all” (even though this point is invalid as it has caused long-term symptoms, like a continued loss of taste or smell and even heart problems), it affects those around you. Whether you live with roommates, your family or your significant other, COVID-19 is not, and has never been, a joke. I am not mad these accounts are exposing individuals who don’t listen because, while college students and many other Americans are under the impression that this is a free country and one can do whatever they want, it should be known that your actions have consequences, however severe they may be.
Many people may see this article and think, “Well I feel bad because these people were exposed.” However, none of their personal information was revealed except for the fact that they’re posting about partying. When you party during an ongoing pandemic that only gets worse by the day, I don’t feel any sympathy for you.
I hope the whereyallgoin_ncsu account gets revitalized. At the end of the day, it’s time we hold each other responsible for our behavior, and if it takes accounts like this to make that happen, I’m here for it.