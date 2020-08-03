One activity that will remain mostly the same this fall is going out to eat, either by sitting down at the limited spaces business set aside for customers or getting takeout. There are countless options around campus to choose from for almost any kind of craving. Here are a few restaurants that I always go back to and recommend all students try.
On Hillsborough Street:
Jasmin & Olivz Mediterranean ($$): Excellent mediteranean options; the chicken zaki is my favorite. They also have $1 Zaki Wolfpack Appreciation Day every year, allowing those in the community to get a great meal at a great cost. However, get there early, because the line typically wraps around Hillsborough Street.
Slice of New York Pizza ($) : Very large slices of pizza that never disappoint and much more to choose from, including gluten-free pizza.
Insomnia Cookies ($): Amazing, soft cookies and ice cream for any occasion. Also, if you do not want to leave your bed, Insomnia delivers until 3 a.m.
David's Dumpling & Noodle Bar ($$): Great, savory dumplings and Wonton soup.
Zaxby’s ($): A classic fast-food and easy meal with great chicken tenders for only $7. Try the Zax sauce.
Coffee:
Cup A Joe ($): Relaxing atmosphere and quality coffee that is freshly brewed there every day. Also, a very popular study spot for NC State students or those in the Raleigh community.
Port City Java ($): Perfect to grab some caffeine before class or while studying. Unlike Cup A Joe, Port City Java accepts dining dollars and has multiple locations on campus, like Talley Student Union and Park Shops.
A bit further from campus:
Soca ($$): Ultimate place if you’re feeling fancy and want Latin cuisine.
Amedeo's Italian Restaurant ($$): Sweet environment with great Italian options. It is also NC State-themed. It was founded in 1963 by an All-ACC NC State football player, Amedeo DeAngelis. Try the spinach and artichoke dip.
Sushi Nine ($$): Gorgeous plate presentations and tasty sushi. Additionally, they have buy one, get one free rolls every day.
Cloo’s Coney Island ($): Great place for anyone craving classic, flavorful burgers and hot dogs.
I also plan to try some new restaurants this fall, not only for the food and experience, but also to support local businesses around campus.