I like to think that I don’t shame people. Whether it be kink-shaming, shaming someone’s awkward moments or anything else, I don’t think it’s appropriate for someone to draw attention to a choice someone’s made just to make them feel bad. However, I will drop those morals and say from my chest that I will publicly shame anyone I know who willingly attends large parties or events right now.
Without dwelling too much on it, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic with an easily transmittable virus. It is now common knowledge that precautions such as wearing a mask and staying socially distant help slow the spread and prevent spikes, but it’s apparent, via a video posted by Twitter user @laylaana_ on Aug. 14, that many people are not avoiding mass gatherings. College-aged people were packed in a small room for a house party, which was claimed to be at The Republic at Raleigh, hosting both NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill students.
UNC-CH undergraduate classes are now fully remote after four clusters of COVID-19 were reported on campus. Could this have been prevented? Possibly, but to put all of the blame on students would be a gross oversimplification and ignores the negligence of the administration. However, that isn’t to say that these large events that have been happening both at UNC-CH and NC State don’t contribute. Hence, if we want to actually protect ourselves in addition to the greater community, there needs to be a shift from large, traditional parties and events to small gatherings of nuclear and extended families.
The idea of gatherings in COVID-19 terms is loosely based on the original connotation; it is a small “kickback,” or hangout, of a set group of friends who all know each other. However, in this case, a gathering should imply an even smaller group of select friends who are still taking safety precautions. Ideally, this gathering of people should be kept to the nuclear family and possibly extended family. I recently heard a program director use the term “nuclear family,” and I feel it accurately describes the spheres of influence we are living in.
Nuclear families, for students living away at college, refer to the set of people you live with every day. This is your immediate roommate(s) or flatmate(s) and that is it. Extended family, like your actual extended family, are people who you have made a deal with or had a conversation with, implying your nuclear families are exclusively hanging out with each other in order to limit interactions with too many people. Beyond that, the spheres get bigger as we look at circles of friends; large groups, like villages; and the entire community. Socialization shouldn’t occur past the extended family right now, it’s too dangerous and too high of a risk.
Just like STIs, the only way to be sure you won’t contract COVID-19 is to be abstinent from all socialization or interaction with others. But if you’re going to have some inevitable interactions or actively choose to interact, then it gets into what extent you’re willing to be put at risk. Is it five miles over the speed limit? 10? 15? Just like driving, you have the autonomy to increase the risk, but at the same time, the risk of negative consequences increases accordingly.
It is irresponsible and, for a lack of better word, stupid, if you’re hanging out with people beyond your college extended family or going to mass gatherings or large events. I agree, it isn’t the most fun college experience. I, like many other NC State students, would love to be out socializing with all of my friends that I haven’t seen in five months, but now is not the time for that. We aren’t in the “new normal” yet, so we shouldn’t socialize like we are. We are still on an uphill battle, and 30,000 people returning to a single campus catalyzes the speed of transmission.
At least for the next two weeks, with positive cases already starting to appear in some circles around campus, it’s best not to interact with anyone you haven’t deemed as nuclear or possibly extended family. NC State could be heading in the same direction as UNC-CH, regardless of preventative measures the student population takes. But on a basic level, it should be your priority to want to stay safe and healthy and prevent yourself from spreading it to others who could be affected by it.
A genuine question for those who went to or hosted large parties and events this past weekend: How would you feel if you knowingly spread COVID-19 to peers and friends who ended up being severely impacted by the disease? Is it truly worth it?
Editor's Note: Corrected headline.