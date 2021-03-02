In late 2020, 2nd Lt. Teshawn Lee, a former student and leader of NC State’s ROTC program, was granted a charter to bring back Company L of the 4th Regiment Pershing Rifles, an ROTC program open to all students that is focused on drill competition, ceremonial duties and service. Lee hopes that the revival of the organization will increase leadership among the ROTC program and increase opportunities for the program cadets.
Company L-4 is closely tied to NC State’s ROTC program. The ROTC program offers students scholarships in return for taking on military training and committing to becoming an officer in the U.S. Army, Navy, or Air Force after graduation. Unlike the ROTC program where participants have to be committed army cadets in order to participate, Company L-4 is open to both ROTC members and any other interested NC State student due to its foundational connections to the National Honors Society of Pershing Rifles, or a military-based honor society composed of both military and non-military personal.
Despite it being open to non-ROTC participants, all current members of Company L-4 are a part of the ROTC program, according to Cadet Alyse Tiikkala, a third-year studying science, technology and society and the event coordinator for Company L-4. She also said the program has so far been good training for ROTC cadets.
“In ROTC, we go to camp the summer before senior year, we do a lot of drills, marching people and commands,” Tiikkala said. “Doing that in Pershing Rifles…. helps [cadets] in ROTC and the army.”
The company gained its new life when Lee’s mentor, Major Cedric Cato, a then assistant professor of military science, came up to him after a color guard event and told Lee that a 70-year-old man had just got done yelling at him for not having the L-4 Company of the Pershing Rifles. Cato tasked Lee with reviving the organization to honor the traditions the older man had spoken of. It wasn’t until around mid-March of 2020 that Lee received the official charter for founding the company, according to Lee.
The traditional activities of the L-4 Company can be split into three categories: drill competition, service and ceremony.
Drill competition is a routine competition that is based on marching and the handling of weapons. The L-4 Company would routinely compete in the spring, but all competitions have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19. The pandemic has impacted this section of the company's activities the most by hindering the program's ability to practice together and perform drills for competition. However, the company has been able to continue individual practices over Zoom.
“Training in Zoom is frustrating, but the students have shown a real commitment to improving,” Lee said. “The main problem come from students trying to adjust the camera to get their upper body in frame so that I can see there positions, there also the problem of being unable to see feet placement.”
Lee says that he cannot wait until they can practice together in person again.
For service, the L-4 Company plans to help maintain military gravesites in the local area.
Finally, the company’s ceremonial duties usually take the form of guarding important places and people, such as the Belltower or the governor. In the past, the L-4 Company had the duty of guarding President Lyndon B. Johnston while he was visiting North Carolina.
The company is currently focusing on fulfilling their traditional role within drill competition, but Lee hopes that in the future, the University will take more advantage of the company by having them do more ceremonial duties such as guard the Belltower, the mayor of Raleigh and/or the governor.
Despite limitations from COVID-19, Lee is looking forward to the future of the company as a ceremonial unit. Tiikkala says that it's even likely that the L-4 Company will take over the duties of the Army ROTC color guard. Lee also believes the L-4 Company will create new leaders in the community and will become the face of service members on campus.
“Everything is a learning opportunity,” Tiikkala said,“If you think that you are interested, don’t shy away. [The officers] are here to help everyone with what they need and get them up to standards.”
Tiikkala says that she has enjoyed being a part of the L-4 Company so far and hopes others will consider joining as well.
“My favorite part is really just the family and community we have,” Tiikkala said. “We are always there to support each other. I think that that is one of the favorite things I found in Pershing Rifles.”
For more information on the L-4 Company or participating in any ROTC program, visit the ROTC website.