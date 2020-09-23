NC State notified students of spring semester plans in an email on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The University announced its spring semester calendar, with plans to reopen residence halls at a reduced capacity and offer in-person, hybrid and online class options for the spring.
The spring 2021 calendar, which will start on Jan. 11 and end on April 29. The calendar includes dates for spring break, which will be March 15-19, and finals exams, which will be May 3-7.
Similar to the start of the fall semester, the University will be offering a mixture of in-person, hybrid and online classes for the spring semester. Details on which classes will be in-person, hybrid and online will be released over the next few weeks. The email states that students who want to take classes remotely will have the opportunity to do so.
On-campus living options will be available in the spring. All rooms will be single occupancy. According to the email, University Housing will send a message to students who lived on campus in the beginning of the fall semester to determine students’ plans and preferences for housing in the spring. The University plans to keep on-campus housing open for the entirety of the spring semester.
According to the email, administrators in the fall semester observed low rates of infection among staff members and no evidence that COVID-19 has spread in the workplace. There also has not been a community spread in classrooms, office spaces, libraries or student centers.
The highest rates of COVID-19 were spread through social gatherings, such as parties, and in communal living spaces, especially double-occupancy bedrooms, according to the email.
NC State will also heavily enforce violations of community standards and state mandates on and off campus, according to the email. The community standards state that “students and student organizations that host or attend a gathering on or off campus in violation of these limitations are subject to disciplinary action.”
According to the email, there will be additional rooms reserved for quarantine and isolation purposes. Students who are living in single-occupancy rooms at a residence hall will be able to quarantine or self-isolate in their rooms if necessary.
The email also states that medical professionals are working to improve NC State’s contact tracing and testing programs. Additionally, NC State’s medical staff will be putting together vaccination plans for students if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.
Finally, the University is expecting to see a larger return of employees to campus in the spring, as allowed by the state and UNC System.
Students can continue to track the spread of the virus as well as stay updated about spring plans by visiting the Protect the Pack website.