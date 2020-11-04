Below are the winners of the North Carolina local and state 2020 elections. According to the News & Observer, the U.S. Senate, North Carolina attorney general and North Carolina Supreme Court Justice races have not been called as of 12:38 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Democratic incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper was reelected as North Carolina governor with 51.49% of the vote.
Republican Mark Robinson was elected North Carolina lieutenant governor with 51.66% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Rep. David Price won the seat for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives with 67.34% of the vote.
Democratic Deborah Ross won the seat for the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives with 63.03% of the vote.
The 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh passed with 71.71% of votes in favor.
Republican Josh Dobson will be the North Carolina commissioner of labor with 50.86% of the vote.
Republican incumbent Steve Troxler will become the North Carolina commissioner of agriculture with 53.89% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Elaine Marshall will be North Carolina secretary of state, winning 51.14% of the vote.
Republican incumbent Dale Folwell will be the North Carolina treasurer winning 52.60% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Dan Blue was elected to the North Carolina Senate of District 14 with 72.75% of the vote
Democratic incumbent Allison Dahle will represent District 11 in the North Carolina House of Representatives with 68.52% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Beth A. Wood was elected the North Carolina auditor with 50.85% of the vote.
Republican incumbent Mike Causey will be the North Carolina commissioner of insurance with 51.78% of the vote
The new North Carolina superintendent of public instruction and the Board of Education will be Republican Catherine Truitt with 51.4% of the vote
Here is a list of elected North Carolina Supreme Court justices:
Republican Phil Berger Jr. for Seat 2 with 50.7% of the vote.
Republican Tamara Barringer for Seat 4 with 51.2% of the vote.
Here is a list of elected North Carolina Court of Appeals judges:
Republican April Wood for Seat 4 with 51.8% of the vote.
Republican Fred Gore for Seat 5 with 51.3% of the vote.
Republican Chris Dillon for Seat 6 with 51.97% of the vote.
Republican Jeff Carpenter for Seat 2 with 51.61% of the vote.
Republican Jefferson Griffin for Seat 13 with 51.18% of the vote.
Democrat Tim Gunther is the new North Carolina District 10F judge for Seat 2 with 56.27% of the vote
Scott Lassiter is the new soil and water conservation district supervisor with 37.34% of the vote.
Democrat Tammy L. Brunner was elected to the Wake County register of deeds with 59.75% of the vote
Here is a list of those elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.
Democratic incumbent Sig Hutchinson from District 1 with 61.87% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Matt Calabria from District 2 with 100% of the vote.
Democrat Maria Cervania from District 3 with 60.57% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Susan P. Evans from District 4 with 100% of the vote.
Democratic incumbent James West from District 5 with 100% of the vote.
Democrat Shinica Thomas from District 6 with 59.5% of the vote.
- Democratic incumbent Vickie Adamson from District 7 with 62.44% of the vote.