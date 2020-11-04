Inside Voting Room

A look into the voting room of the Pullen Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Ryan Farischon

Below are the winners of the North Carolina local and state 2020 elections. According to the News & Observer, the U.S. Senate, North Carolina attorney general and North Carolina Supreme Court Justice races have not been called as of 12:38 p.m. on Nov. 4. 

Check back for updates on the winners of these races. 

Democratic incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper was reelected as North Carolina governor with 51.49% of the vote.

Republican Mark Robinson was elected North Carolina lieutenant governor with 51.66% of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Rep. David Price won the seat for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives with 67.34% of the vote.

Democratic Deborah Ross won the seat for the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives with 63.03% of the vote.

The 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh passed with 71.71% of votes in favor.

Republican Josh Dobson will be the North Carolina commissioner of labor with 50.86% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Steve Troxler will become the North Carolina commissioner of agriculture with 53.89% of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Elaine Marshall will be North Carolina secretary of state, winning 51.14% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Dale Folwell will be the North Carolina treasurer winning 52.60% of the vote. 

Democratic incumbent Dan Blue was elected to the North Carolina Senate of District 14 with 72.75% of the vote

Democratic incumbent Allison Dahle will represent District 11 in the North Carolina House of Representatives with 68.52% of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Beth A. Wood was elected the North Carolina auditor with 50.85% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Mike Causey will be the North Carolina commissioner of insurance with 51.78% of the vote

The new North Carolina superintendent of public instruction and the Board of Education will be Republican Catherine Truitt with 51.4% of the vote

Here is a list of elected North Carolina Supreme Court justices:

  • Republican Phil Berger Jr. for Seat 2 with 50.7% of the vote.

  • Republican Tamara Barringer for Seat 4 with 51.2% of the vote.

Here is a list of elected North Carolina Court of Appeals judges:

  • Republican April Wood for Seat 4 with 51.8% of the vote.

  • Republican Fred Gore for Seat 5 with 51.3% of the vote.

  • Republican Chris Dillon for Seat 6 with 51.97% of the vote.

  • Republican Jeff Carpenter for Seat 2 with 51.61% of the vote.

  • Republican Jefferson Griffin for Seat 13 with 51.18% of the vote.

Democrat Tim Gunther is the new North Carolina District 10F judge for Seat 2 with 56.27% of the vote

Scott Lassiter is the new soil and water conservation district supervisor with 37.34% of the vote.

Democrat Tammy L. Brunner was elected to the Wake County register of deeds with 59.75% of the vote

Here is a list of those elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

  • Democratic incumbent Sig Hutchinson from District 1 with 61.87% of the vote.

  • Democratic incumbent Matt Calabria from District 2 with 100% of the vote.

  • Democrat Maria Cervania from District 3 with 60.57% of the vote.

  • Democratic incumbent Susan P. Evans from District 4 with 100% of the vote.

  • Democratic incumbent James West from District 5 with 100% of the vote.

  • Democrat Shinica Thomas from District 6 with 59.5% of the vote.

  • Democratic incumbent Vickie Adamson from District 7 with 62.44% of the vote.

Tags