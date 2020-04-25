NC State Student Senate closed out the 2019-20 academic year with a final meeting where 22 students were appointed to executive cabinet, treasury and legislative positions.
Press secretary
Students in this position communicate with the media to distribute meeting results and minutes. Sara Luber, a first-year studying political science, was appointed to this position.
Legislative assistants
These students aid leadership in senate to organize pieces of legislation. Georgia Forsythe, a third-year studying international studies, and Madison Young, a first-year studying political science, were appointed as legislative assistants.
Chief justice
This student heads the newly created justice department in Student Government, and is appointed by the outgoing student body president. Miles Calzini, a Ph.D. student in chemistry, was appointed to this position.
Chair of the Board of Elections
The board is responsible for running all Student Government elections. The chair leads the board in these duties through meetings and communicates with senate about board operations. Banks Peete, a third-year studying nuclear engineering, was appointed as this chair.
Deputy treasurer
This position acts as a second in command of the treasury branch, aiding the student body treasurer. Harrison Andrews, a second-year studying communication and political science, was appointed as deputy treasurer.
Treasury officials and treasury assistants
These positions are similar, as they both help organize and manage the financial side of Student Government. Molly Brohaugh, a third-year studying accounting, Paige Eagle, a second-year studying criminology, and Rebekah Lippard, a second-year studying accounting, were appointed as treasury officials. Eric Warren, a second-year studying statistics, and Micala Merino, a third-year studying economics and international studies, were appointed as treasury assistants.
Ten students were appointed to be on Student Body President Melanie Flowers’s executive cabinet:
Sam Brohaugh: Executive Chief of Staff
Madeline Kohls: Executive Assistant
Henry Swartout: Association of Student Governments Delegate
Andy Lam: Director of Government Affairs
Taylor Thomas: Director of Athletics
Hannah Stoltz: Director of Communications
Sierra Kabir: Director of Diversity Outreach
Kita Adams: Director of University Affairs
Jerush Christopher: Director of Sustainability
Layla Saliba: Director of Wellness