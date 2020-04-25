Student Government Logo
Courtesy of NC State Student Government Instagram

NC State Student Senate closed out the 2019-20 academic year with a final meeting where 22 students were appointed to executive cabinet, treasury and legislative positions.

Press secretary

Students in this position communicate with the media to distribute meeting results and minutes. Sara Luber, a first-year studying political science, was appointed to this position.

Legislative assistants

These students aid leadership in senate to organize pieces of legislation. Georgia Forsythe, a third-year studying international studies, and Madison Young, a first-year studying political science, were appointed as legislative assistants.

Chief justice 

This student heads the newly created justice department in Student Government, and is appointed by the outgoing student body president. Miles Calzini, a Ph.D. student in chemistry, was appointed to this position.

Chair of the Board of Elections 

The board is responsible for running all Student Government elections. The chair leads the board in these duties through meetings and communicates with senate about board operations. Banks Peete, a third-year studying nuclear engineering, was appointed as this chair.

Deputy treasurer 

This position acts as a second in command of the treasury branch, aiding the student body treasurer. Harrison Andrews, a second-year studying communication and political science, was appointed as deputy treasurer. 

Treasury officials and treasury assistants 

These positions are similar, as they both help organize and manage the financial side of Student Government. Molly Brohaugh, a third-year studying accounting, Paige Eagle, a second-year studying criminology, and Rebekah Lippard, a second-year studying accounting, were appointed as treasury officials. Eric Warren, a second-year studying statistics, and Micala Merino, a third-year studying economics and international studies, were appointed as treasury assistants.

Ten students were appointed to be on Student Body President Melanie Flowers’s executive cabinet:

  • Sam Brohaugh: Executive Chief of Staff

  • Madeline Kohls: Executive Assistant

  • Henry Swartout: Association of Student Governments Delegate

  • Andy Lam: Director of Government Affairs

  • Taylor Thomas: Director of Athletics

  • Hannah Stoltz: Director of Communications

  • Sierra Kabir: Director of Diversity Outreach

  • Kita Adams: Director of University Affairs

  • Jerush Christopher: Director of Sustainability

  • Layla Saliba: Director of Wellness