Student Senate met for the first time in the 100th session over Zoom to swear in senators and appoint officers for the session, on Wednesday, April 8.
Richard Linton, Andrea Peros and Audrey Jaeger, members of a strategic planning task force, gave a presentation about work being done on NC State’s upcoming 10 year plan. Linton said that his committee is focused on NC State’s position as a land-grant university, and hopes to gather information from many groups on campus, one of which is the Student Senate.
Molly Vanhoy, a second-year studying microbiology, was elected as Student Senate president pro tempore. This position functions as effectively the second-in-command of the Senate.
Thomas Jackson, a first-year studying horticulture, was elected as legislative secretary. This position is responsible for modifying legislation in a variety of ways, like adding amendments and making grammatical changes.
Mayce Mattox, a first-year studying life sciences, was elected as secretary. This position takes attendance and records votes on legislation.
Max Stoltz, a third-year studying parks, recreation and tourism management, was elected as sergeant-at-arms. This position is responsible for keeping order during meetings and escorting people out of the meeting, in circumstances like when their appointment is being voted on.
GB 1 - Legislative Advisors Amendment Act - Unanimously Passed
This bill expands on the duties of the legislative assistant role, and creates a legislative communications secretary, which will facilitate communication between legislative committees and the senate president. In addition, the legislative communications secretary will disseminate legislative information to student organizations.