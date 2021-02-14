Both University Housing and NC State Dining have made changes to their quarantine and self-isolation services for the spring semester, adding over 100 additional housing units and expanding menu options.
Meghan Luzader, the director of residence life, along with other members of University Housing administration and the Department of Academic and Student Affairs, conducted interviews with students who lived in quarantine housing during the fall semester to gain feedback before making decisions about the spring. Dining staff also used student feedback to make changes this semester.
Housing has increased the number of quarantine and self-isolation units on campus from 166 last semester to 285 this semester, designating North Hall as a new quarantine location. E.S. King Village and Avent Ferry Complex will both continue serving as quarantine housing this semester as well.
According to Luzader, the addition of more quarantine units that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine and isolation standards is meant to increase preparedness and capacity for student support.
Housing assignments also changed for the spring semester: Up to four students are living in a single suite, compared to a maximum of 12 last semester. When a student tests positive for COVID-19, all their suitemates are also required to move to quarantine housing. Luzader said the decrease in suite occupancy should limit the number of students in quarantine housing at one time.
Lauren Smith, the director of nutrition and wellness for NC State Dining, said increased efficiency and menu variety have been the biggest changes to quarantine dining. Students can also fill out a survey after leaving quarantine housing to give feedback about their dining experience.
The quarantine menu now includes more allergy-friendly, vegan and gluten-free options. Also, according to Smith, there is more food in the snack bags students receive immediately upon entering quarantine, whether they opt in to quarantine dining services or not.
Smith said collaboration with University Housing was helpful in deciding what changes to make for the spring semester. Housing staff took note of which food items students left uneaten, and NC State Dining replaced unpopular menu items with new options, such as mac ‘n’ cheese, soup and ramen noodles.
“I hope that dining is kind of a shining light of quarantine,” Smith said. “Most people love food, and it’s what makes a lot of people happy, so I’m hoping that we can still bring joy to people even while they’re in quarantine.”