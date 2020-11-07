Former Vice President Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Former U.S. Senator Kamala Harris makes history this election as she is the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.
Major news outlets projected Biden’s win after his home-state of Pennsylvania flipped blue and put Biden at 273 electoral votes with the state’s 20 electoral votes. As of 12:13 p.m., Biden additionally won Nevada’s six votes, according to the Associated Press, putting him at 279 electoral votes total.
It took four days to count ballot totals in major battleground states like Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania due to the counting of mail-in ballots.
Additionally, Biden overwhelmingly won the popular vote, receiving 74,847,963 votes, the most of any Presidential candidate in U.S. History, and 4,256,110 more than Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.
Trump has yet to formally concede the election as of 12 p.m. on Nov. 7.
As of Friday, there were still 171,000 potential votes left to be counted in North Carolina, however it is unlikely to change the unofficial results of the presidential and congressional races where currently Republican incumbent Thom Tillis is in the lead against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. The Attorney General race has also still yet to be called.