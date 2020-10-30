Raleigh will be under curfew tonight, Oct. 30, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to two scheduled downtown protests, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
The first protest is in response to police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, in Philadelphia earlier this week, and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon on Fayetteville Street. It is expected to finish at 6 p.m. The second protest is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. at LeVelle Moton Park on East Lane Street.
“This is a difficult time in our history, and it is going to take all of us working together, listening to one another and being intentional about finding connection if we are truly going to emerge from these trying moments as better people and a better Raleigh,” Baldwin said in a statement.
🚨 Citywide curfew from 10 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow morning ahead of planned protest in Raleigh. @WRAL @RaleighGov @maryannbaldwin pic.twitter.com/J1xsIbWPI9— Mark Boyle WRAL (@MarkBoyleTV) October 30, 2020
There are some exemptions to the curfew, which can be found at www.raleighnc.gov or 919-996-2999. Driving to and from work is one activity permitted during this time as well as walking a pet.