Many students have been displaced due to COVID-19 following closure of their campuses.
NC State students who cannot make it to Talley Student Union for early voting or Raleigh for regular voting have the option to fill out absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.
Absentee voting is available for all registered voters, including those who do not want to risk exposure to COVID-19 by voting in public. The ballots must be requested through the Wake County Board of Elections.
Ballot request forms can be sent by mail, fax or email to the Wake County Board of Elections.
Requests must be submitted by 5 p.m., Oct. 27 in order to guarantee timely voting, and the Wake County Board of Elections must receive absentee ballots by 5 p.m. on Election Day in order for the ballots to be counted, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Voters may check the status of their absentee ballot on the Wake County Board of Elections website.