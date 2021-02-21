Amidst the ongoing pandemic, waste disposal and composting services on NC State’s campus continue to adapt to changing circumstances. According to Compost Facility Operator Matt Ball, the amount of food waste coming in decreased significantly when the on-campus population was reduced last spring from 20 to 25 tons a week from two to six tons.
The reduction in food waste on campus has also impacted the composting process. With food waste serving as a major source of nitrogen in the composting mix, the amount of food waste compost created this year has decreased, Ball said.
Due to this development, production from food waste compost has shifted to composted animal bedding and wood chip mulch, Ball said. The new mulch product has been well received and utilized in the landscape by the grounds team.
According to Ball, the lower quantities of food waste have also allowed for other parts of the composting process to be prioritized, such as screening more cured compost to allow for a larger stockpile of finished compost for campus partners to use by the end of the spring semester.
Compared to food waste, the use of disposable items such as masks has increased in frequency on campus, resulting in contamination at the on-campus composting site. Keith Smith, NC State Dining’s director of board operations and sustainability, said the nature of the pandemic has required more plastic and disposable items, such as packaged condiments and plastic utensils.
Some of NC State Dining’s more sustainable practices include the use of reusable containers at Fountain Dining Hall and compostable packaging at Talley Student Union.
“We have tried to implement the green reusable container at Fountain to reduce packaging for people that want to-go options, as well as compostable lids at the Talley food court,” Smith said. “Our goal is to try to reduce waste as much as possible, and recycle and compost. We're hoping we can get back to that as soon as possible.”
Remaining sustainable is a huge priority for the services provided by NC State Waste Reduction and Recycling, including the continued events and other new sustainability initiatives.
One such program is the annual donation event for unused items found during move-out in the residence halls, as well as the expansion of the recycling program in fall 2020, with the successful addition of mattress toppers and styrofoam.
The waste diversion program was also expanded over winter break, adding new containers, bins and other disposal options to locations on campus. The program, named the Zero Waste Workplace, was implemented at the College of Natural Resources.
“It makes people think: What waste am I producing?” said Adam Bensley, a waste diversion coordinator at NC State Reduction and Recycling. “How can I reduce that waste? Can I bring my own cup next time I go and get a coffee? They have to take that waste themselves out to the central location in the hallway, and then sort it into the trash recycling and compost.”
More information about on-campus initiatives and virtual workshops can be found on the NC State Waste Reduction and Recycling website.