On Jan 8, Bragaw Residence Hall residents received an email making them aware of electrical damages in Bragwel’s basement, resulting in the closing of the residence hall while repairs are made. The damages were caused by unforeseen facility issues that Bragaw underwent on Jan. 3.
University Housing emailed all affected residents the following statement:
“In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, we learned that Bragaw Residence Hall experienced an unforeseen facilities issue in the basement that caused catastrophic damage to its electrical system. No residence hall living or community spaces were affected. Unfortunately, this means the building will be closed and inaccessible to students and other members of the campus community while repairs are made."
University Housing also stated that residents of Bragaw would be reassigned to another form of on-campus housing, in accordance to the COVID-19 safety measures of one resident per room and four people per suite. Move-in appointments for Bragaw residents have been cancelled and residents will need to make a new appointment for their reassigned campus location, which should be available by the end of the day on Jan. 11. Residents of the EcoVillage will be reassigned to Wood B in order to maintain the village experience.
This is an involving story and will be updated with more information.