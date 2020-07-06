The Wake County Board of Elections has selected Talley Student Union as an early voting site for the 2020 presidential election.
At an early voting site, voters may register and cast a ballot on the same day, regardless of which precinct they currently live in. Early voting is also referred to as one-stop absentee voting.
According to Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen, the November 2020 election will be the fourth time Talley has been used as an early voting site. The NC State student union was also used in the 2012 presidential election, the 2018 midterm election and the 2020 primary.
Interim Vice Chancellor of the Division of Academic and Student Affairs Lisa Zapata penned a June 24 letter to the Wake County Board of Elections outlining the benefits of and plans for using Talley as an early voting site.
In the 2020 primary, Talley was the sixth most used early voting site in Wake County, Zapata said in the letter. 6,991 votes were cast at Talley during the March 2020 election.
Similar to past elections, the Jeter Drive parking lot will be designated for voters. In her letter, Zapata explained that, in response to figures showing increased voter participation during the last four days of an election, NC State will double the availability of voter parking during that time. Transportation through the Wolfline will also be available.
New cleaning and sanitation practices will also be used in Talley, both in preparation for the Aug. 10 reopening of campus and the presidential election. The University will “partner with elections staff to support those efforts of social distancing and cleaning practices,” Zapata said in the letter.
For more information about voting at Talley Student Union, visit the Pack the Polls section of NC State’s website.