In January, Sushi with Gusto, formerly housed in One Earth World Cuisine, moved to another location in Talley Student Union, replacing Red Sky Pizza. According to Shawn Hoch, senior director of dining and hospitality services, Sushi with Gusto relocated to accommodate One Earth being used as a dining hall this semester due to Clark Dining Hall currently being used for weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing.
Natalya Wilson, a first-year studying physics, said she has been enjoying Sushi with Gusto more than Red Sky Pizza, stating Red Sky Pizza was her least favorite place in Talley.
Wilson said she finds the sushi to be good for a campus location and appreciates the unique option for dining.
“I was really excited when I heard the announcement, so I’m a fan of the switch,” Wilson said. “I think pizza is a pretty common delivery food, while [with] sushi, you usually have to go further off campus, so it made it more accessible, especially to people on meal plans.”
Paige Mesecar, a second-year studying animal science, said she thinks replacing Red Sky Pizza with Sushi with Gusto will appeal to more students who are eating on the go.
“Personally, pizza seems messier than sushi, so the new sushi place may appeal more to other students who also don't like to sit down and eat,” Mesecar said. “Once I'm back on campus, I will definitely try the new Sushi with Gusto.”
Mesecar is also looking forward to having access to a more convenient location for sushi.
“I’m excited to try the sushi,” Mesecar said. “The only other place I can think of for sushi was the Atrium, so it'll be nice to have that central location.”
According to Hoch, the central location may not be permanent, though, as Red Sky is set to reopen in its original location in the fall. Currently, One Earth will not continue as a dining hall in the fall, Hoch said.
Lauren Kohler, a first-year studying mathematics, said she misses having access to a pizza place in Talley Student Union this semester.
“Even though having a sushi restaurant instead of a pizza restaurant makes Talley Food Court more ‘upscale’, having the pizza place is way better,” Kohler said. “The dining hall does serve pizza, but it is nothing compared to Red Sky. And considering that One Earth did serve sushi before Sushi with Gusto took over Red Sky, it was a much better set up having access to both.”
Students looking for pizza on campus can still find it at Fountain Dining Hall or Fahrenheit at On the Oval until Red Sky returns in the fall.