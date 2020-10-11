NC State’s Student Senate passed two key pieces of legislation regarding tuition and fees in various university departments, SR 71 and SR 65, during a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Duane Larick, senior vice provost for academic strategy and resource management, began the meeting with a presentation, giving an overview of proposals for campus-initiated tuition increases for the 2021-2022 academic year, detailed in SR 71.
Based on guidance from the Board of Governors, the University’s tuition review advisory committee is proposing tuition increases of 2.5% for undergraduate and graduate non residents in 2021-2022, which would generate about $3.5 million, Larick said.
With any campus-initiated tuition increase, funds would be allocated in response; specific categories such as need-based financial aid, improvement of quality and accessibility, the graduate student support plan and faculty salaries and benefits will be beneficially impacted, Larick said.
SR 71, which outlines the campus-initiated tuition increases, states that in-state undergraduate students are guaranteed a fixed-rate of tuition for four years of enrollment and would therefore receive no tuition increase in upcoming years.
After a majority vote by Senate members, the legislation was approved.
Holly Durham, assistant vice chancellor for finance for the Department of Academic and Student Affairs, shared information about Student Health Services funding and why a student health fee increase under SR 65 would be beneficial for the department at the Oct. 7 meeting.
“The [student] fee revenue is the largest portion of the funding at just over 12 million, or 69%, of the student health funding,” Durham said. “Also, Counseling and Prevention Services is primarily funded by student fees.”
Dr. Julie Casani, director and medical director of Student Health Services, also supported a student health fee increase, saying it would help Student Health Services give better health insurance coverage through Student Blue by becoming a Medicaid provider and creating a comprehensive disease-prevention program with additional staff members to manage it.
SR 65, which ultimately proposed a student health fee increase of $38 for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year, passed with a majority vote by the Senate.
For more information and updates, visit the Student Government website.