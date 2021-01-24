On Jan. 21, Student Government (SG) hosted a facilitated conversation promoting themes of inclusivity and equity in education, ways to fight hate and the importance of understanding and overcoming barriers for underrepresented students during its 11th annual Respect the Pack event.
SG hosted the event on Zoom starting at 5 p.m. with an opening speech from Student Body Vice President McKenzy Heavlin. Heavlin began by introducing the event’s speakers: Terrica Hamoud, a fourth-year studying communications, and Jamie Pearson, an assistant professor of special education.
Hamoud emphasized the importance of equity over equality in education, discussing the importance of inclusive curriculums and cultivating classroom environments that include students of every age group.
“We can all make an impact in our community by just seeking out opportunities where we can bridge gaps and understanding,” Hamoud said. “That can be working with the diversity outreach [department at] the student government level or at a higher level.”
To close her portion of the presentation, Hamoud shared 10 ways to fight hate in a college community, starting with the importance of acting against hate crimes. She referenced the Jan. 19 SG freeze-out protest calling for an NC State employee to resign due to alleged connections to the Proud Boys.
“There’s plenty of people who feel similarly, and who are willing to join together,” Hamoud said. “That’s something that I’ve come to realize with my time at NC State, is that there are other people who will join with you and stand up against organized hate.”
Hamoud also encouraged students, faculty and staff to dig deeper in fighting hate by acknowledging and working through prejudices. She then turned the virtual floor over to Pearson, who led a conversation about understanding and overcoming barriers for underrepresented students, as well as a discussion about community, finances, academics and imposter syndrome.
“How do I meet people who have experiences that are different from my own?” Pearson said. “That’s a really critical piece of fostering a strong and diverse campus. That we not only engage with people who have shared experiences, but that we make efforts to build community with those who look differently, who have different experiences, who bring different perspectives.”
Despite the challenges that come with being in an underrepresented demographic of a college community, Pearson highlighted strategies students could use to overcome those barriers.
“Some of us might need to engage in learning practices and strategies that help us to have access to an equitable education,” Pearson said. “Maybe your top priority is, ‘I need to make sure I get support on campus to be able to access my education effectively.’”
Student Body President Melanie Flowers and Chancellor Randy Woodson ended the discussion with closing remarks. Flowers emphasized the conversation of equity and encouraged students to listen and empathize when people are willing to admit their wrongdoings.
“As we move through a year that will continue to challenge the world’s humanity and NC State’s community, it’s important that people are not only able to listen and empathize, but furthermore... take responsibility for their part to play in creating a Wolfpack for all,” Flowers said.
Woodson thanked the featured speakers for their message of hope and positivity during a dark time and reminded students that their “voices would always be heard.”
A recording of the Respect the Pack event and the accompanying slides are available for students to watch and read.